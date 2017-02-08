Region Two Children’s Mashramani celebration has potential to embrace all races

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, February 07, 2017

The stage is set for the Anna Regina Children’s Mashramani which has the potential to embrace all races under the 2017 Mashramani theme, ‘Celebration with Liberty, Dignity and Greater Unity”, according to Regional Executive Officer (REO) Rupert Hopkinson.

REO Hopkinson told the Government Information Agency (GINA) that the Government will support the various events planned for the Children’s Mashramani celebration.

Anna Regina’s Mashramani activities commenced from January and will conclude in March 2017. The events will comprise dramatic poetry and calypso, costume display steel pan in the street, history speeches, cultural folklore of songs, road march and a sports day. The flag-raising ceremony and a cultural show at the Anna Regina Community Ground on February 22, 2017 will usher in February 23 Republic day.

The REO noted that the colourful displays will conclude with the best declared reserved community in various villages along the Essequibo coast on March, 10, 2017.

Hopkinson highlighted that the Department of Education has played a key role in staging several activities in the Children’s Mashramani events. The events covered, “Dramatic Poetry and Calypso, Dance and Masquerade, Costume, Physical Display/Jump Rope competition which spanned three days, which was held at the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground”.

Meanwhile, Mashramani Coordinator Elroy Stephney explained that the parade route will be changed for 2017. The route will begin from Coffee Grove in the North leading to the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground, the previous route started from Tree-Friends in the South.

The Mashramani Coordinator explained that the REO along with officials decided to change the parade route to keep the Mashramani celebrations interesting where more people could participate. He pointed out that the residents of Anna Regina were informed about the changes of the parade’s route through banners and flyers.

Stephney explained that sub-committees were created including public relations, judging, safety and orderliness, ground preparation, cultural and ceremonial committees along with the protocol committee

The Mashramani coordinator said that the winners of the schools which participated in the various categories of events will represent the Region in the Regional Masramani competition. However Stephney noted that monetary prizes will be provided for the various categories of winners in the float parade as well as the best kept communities.

By: Neola Damon