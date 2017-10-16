Region two records major development in 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, October 16, 2017

As 2017 draws to a close, Pomeroon-Supenaam in Region Two has recorded several notable achievements for the year.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Region Two, Chairman, Devanand Ramdat said that even as works continue there have been successes across all sectors in the region.

These include ongoing works at the Charity River dam which has eroded overtime and sunk deeply, rehabilitation is continuing on several roads especially the Perseverance road, while works will soon commence on the road leading from Onderneeming.

Other infrastructural works include the installation of street lights, in communities along the main public road such as Dartmouth and between Zorg to Abrams Zuil.

As it relates to agricultural works necessary for suitable crop and livestock production, the Good Hope Relief structure is over 90 percent completed.

“It will help us in managing our water and irrigation of our fields and agriculture in general. The impoldering of Kabakuburi is a project we welcome so the residents there now have the opportunity to engage meaningfully in … specifically, crop production,” Ramdat explained

Further, in collaboration with the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) the region has successfully installed water gauges in several key areas. This is also pivotal in assisting the region to manage its water. There is also continuous maintenance on kokers and drainage pumps in preparation for the upcoming rainy season.

In the education and health sectors, the Regional Chairman highlighted that the delays of approval from the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) has deferred the extension of the Kabakuburi Primary School and the construction of a theatre at the Suddie Hospital

“The project exceeded the regional tender board limit so the extension of the Kabakubri Primary School was delayed. That extension will see students of the school and from surrounding areas accessing education right in that area. At the Suddie Hospital we are hoping that in 2017 we can have the theatre to perform surgeries so a lot of our patients don’t have to travel to Georgetown,” the Ramdat revealed

As it relates to the challenges facing the region – the timely provision of drugs and medical supplies and the implementation of the region’s budget are two main concerns. To date, only 38% of the region’s budget has been expended; this is largely due to the slow processing of vouchers and time taken for contractors to mobilise following tender board awards.

“We do not want that at the end of the year there is a rush to complete these projects and the quality is compromised so we want that to change,” Ramdat said.

The Regional Chairman is optimistic that Region Two will advance in the future.

By: Ranetta La Fleur