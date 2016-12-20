Regional administration’s neglect may be cause for Lima flooding

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, December 20, 2016

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) has reiterated that the Lima pump is in working order. This report is contrary to what is being reported in one section of the media which stated that the Lima pump, along with one other in Region Two is not operational.

Speaking with the Government Information Agency (GINA), NDIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Fredrick Flatts, said all the NDIA is aware of is that the pumps are in working order. He noted that if there are major issues pertaining to the maintenance of the pump, the agency should be rightfully informed.

Flatts said that over the weekend, the Regional Drainage and Irrigation engineer and Ministry of Agriculture’s pump contractor were in the region ensuring all pumps, including the one at Lima were in working order. A team from NDIA was in Essequibo over the weekend checking on all the drainage and irrigation pumps in the area.

Flatts stated that the responsibility for maintaining all pumps in that region remains that of the Regional Administration. “If it is a case, where these pumps are not working, then NDIA would be informed.”

He pointed out that if there is a case of mass flooding in the area, it would be as a result of the negligence of the Regional Administration.

Operation of the pumps remains the responsibility of the Regional Democratic Council of Region Two.

Regional Chairman, Davenand Ramdatt confirmed that all pumps are in working order, including the one at Lima and just needed to be “turned on”. He however, said that a generator which provides light at nights has not been working for about a week.

The chairman also informed GINA via phone today, that when it was found that the generator was down for a week, pending maintenance, it was eventually looked into. However, by Sunday he learnt that there was no fuel to operate the pump.

As of Monday, December 19, residential yard spaces and more than 5000 acres of farmlands in Lima had been under water. It was said that this came after the heavy rainfall, and also due to the fact that the pump was not put into operation to prevent flooding.

By: Delicia Haynes