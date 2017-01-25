Regional Officials sworn in as JPs

Ministry of Communities, Georgetown, January 25, 2017 – Four Regional Officials were on Friday sworn in as Justices of the Peace (JPs) during the inaugural session of the National Regional Development Consultative Committee (NRDCC).

The three males and the lone female, took the oath of office before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan in the presence of Acting Minister of State, Raphael Trotman and Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan.

Regional Chairman of Upper Demerara/Berbice (RDC 10), Renis Morian, was the first to take the oath of office before his peers.

Regional Vice Chairman, Earle Lambert of Demerara/Mahaica (Region #4), was the second to be administered the oath, joining Regional Chairman, Genevieve Allen, who already serves as Justice of the Peace.

He was followed by Regional Vice Chairman of Cuyuni/Mazaruni (Region 7) Olinda Griffith.

The last person to take the oath was Regional Vice Chairman, (Upper Demerara/Berbice), Elroy Adolph.