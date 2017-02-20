Regions 4, 6 and 10 youths to benefit from “work ready” programme

GINA, GUYANA, Monday, February 20, 2017

The Ministry of Education, Department Culture, Youth and Sport will be implementing a “work ready’ programme in Regions Four, Six and Ten to assist qualified students in preparing for the world of work.

The programme is set to be launched in March 2017, according to the Director of Youth, Melissa Carmichael.

The Youth Director told the Government Information Agency (GINA), that the Youth Department wishes to assist the youths in preparing their curriculum vitae.

“The programme will help skilled persons to understand how to prepare a curriculum vitae, how to dress for an interview, prepare them (youths) on the questions that will be asked in the interview and how to carry themselves in the interview,” the Youth Director added.

Carmichael explained that the decision for the pilot programme to be implemented in the aforementioned regions is due to the number of persons that attend the University of Guyana (UG) or a training centre.

“We (Ministry) will expand the programme to the remaining administrative regions depending on the success of the pilot programme in Regions Four, Six and Ten,” the Youth Director explained. She noted that the expansion of the programme will also depend on the support of the youths.

Carmichael said that the pilot programme will be facilitated by the Ministry’s mentors and social workers.

By: Neola Damon