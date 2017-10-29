Regularisation of North Timehri to commence once lands are handed over to CH&PA- Min Adams Patterson-Yearwood

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, October 28, 2017

The regularisation of lands in North Timehri will commence once the lands are handed over to the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA). This was disclosed by Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Valerie Adams Patterson-Yearwood during and outreach in the community at the Timehri Prison Sports Complex on Saturday.

The Minister explained that the lands on which residents are squatting belongs to the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission (GLSC) and the Ministry of Public Infrastructure. Further, she said, the lands would first have to be transferred from GLSC to CH&PA before the process of regularising the squatters could proceed.

According to, Minister Adams Patterson-Yearwood, CH&PA “would have to go check the lands out, ensure that it is suitable for housing and then we would have to have the plans drawn up along with the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission and then we can get moving.”

Meanwhile, residents were sternly warned to desist from further squatting in the community since it contributes to making the regularisation process more difficult.

Minister Adams-Patterson-Yearwood pointed out, when the maps for the community are being drafted, often houses are situated on the government reserve or where roads are slated to be constructed.

“Those of you who are already there, we are saying to you be vigilant and do not allow new squatters to come on board… why I say do not allow new squatting because we are going to develop lands and allocate to you in the legal way” the Minister explained to the residents.

Additionally, residents were informed that CH&PA will be visiting the community from November 6 to commence affixing lot numbers for homes. This will provide an accurate figure as it relates to the number of houses in the community; since the last count was conducted in 2002.

It was also highlighted during the meeting that the GLSC within two weeks will be commencing its block survey followed by an occupation survey by CH&PA. Also on November 21, resident will begin receiving letters that will allow them to legally receive electricity from Guyana Power and Light (GPL).

The outreach also afforded residents who had applied for house lots to be interviewed on the spot and for those now seeking to purchase forms, to do so.

On request from the residents, the Minister said that a team from CH&PA will be returning on November 14 and 15 to address their needs.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite