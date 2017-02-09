Regulations governing GGMC to be amended

GINA, GUYANA, February 9, 2017

Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes, has expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the Land Management Division of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission..

Broomes was meeting with small miners at Bartica last Saturday when she expressed her views.

Broomes said that the Land Management Division needs to improve its services to ensure that miners “who want to follow the regulations” are afforded the chance to do so expediently.

Small miners complained to the minister about the sloth in being assigned lands, mistreatment by bigger miners and general dissatisfaction with the performance of the Division.

The minister explained that there will soon be amendments to the regulations that govern the functioning of the GGMC. She noted that this will be done in consultation with operatives in the industry.

“We’re a government for all and so when we’re ready to make decisions we’ve got to listen to all in the industry, at all levels,” Broomes said.

The government has recognised the need for a clear legislative regime that enables improved governance and the development of a sustainable extractor sector. A review of the Acts and Regulations of the regulatory agencies under the Ministry of Natural Resources, which includes the GGMC, was undertaken last year.

The review found that the Acts and Regulations were out-dated and many loop-holes were identified which resulted in the revision of the legislation. The amendment to the Acts and Regulations is expected to be addressed during the course of this year.

By: Tiffny Rhodius