REHABILITATION OF ARTHUR CHUNG CONFERENCE CENTER RIGHT ON SCHEDULE

Minister Catherine Hughes paid a visit to the Arthur Chung Conference Center (ACCC) on, Friday 24 February, 2017 to see how the rehabilitation works are progressing. She was met by the oversight Engineer from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and the Engineering team from the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation .

They engineers conducted the Minister and team on a tour of the premises, especially to see the new foundations, sub-structures and bases that will gird every building in the complex.

As was expected, additional damage had been discovered when the badly cracked perimeter flooring was raised, and now the sewage network also has to be replaced along with the plumbing, several walls, stairs and flooring. The Minister was assured that the original configuration of the Centre will remain.

The Arthur Chung Conference Center (ACCC) was closed on December 1, 2016 to facilitate major rehabilitation that is expected to last for 18 to 24 months. The complex w as constructed between 2004 and 2006, and funded entirely by the government of the People’s Republic of China. The rehabilitation which was written into the 2004 agreements, is being funded entirely by the same means – grant aid.



The Conference Center was a gift to Guyana. Our only financial contribution is the provision of security services on site while the repairs are ongoing.