Relationships must be based on respect, equality not violence- PM

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, December 2, 2017

“Relationships must be grounded on respect, equality, not violence.”

This was expressed by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, who is currently performing the duties of President. He was at the time addressing the staff of the Guyana Chronicle Newspaper at the unveiling of its Elimination of Violence against Women Banner in the Guyana National Newspaper Limited Compound (GNNL) today.

During the event, which is part of the ‘16 days of Activism’ to eradicate gender-based violence called for society to use the opportunity to examine societal attitudes, values and beliefs that support violence.

“A relationship is based on respect; it is based on equality, the notion that you are no greater than your female counterpart. It may be said that they are the fairer sex but they are stronger and better. They are smarter and in fact, they are creators, without our women there would be no universe, there will be no humanity,” the Prime Minister said.

He further added that men needed to re-evaluate themselves and tap into their gentler nature, since being a man is not synonymous with violence or cruelty. According to the Prime Minister, he chose to focus on the issue of violence against women because “men deserved to be woken up, shaken up, to be told that it is about time they show respect to their partners and their girlfriends, girls and women generally.”

Additionally, PM Nagamootoo asserted that the country would benefit more if scarce resources did not have to be diverted to healing unnecessary physical and mental wounds caused by violence. He noted that the days of activism should be continued until “we are able to bring some level of information flow, education flow to those who would say I did not know.”

The Prime Minister called on society, in general, to play its part in eliminating the social ill and applauded the board and management of GNNL for joining the campaign. He urged the staff to continue to “let your voices be heard” on the issue.

Additionally, Mrs. Sita Nagamootoo, wife of the Prime Minister, urged women and girls to play their part in respecting their male counterparts. She noted “violence has no face, violence is hidden”, hence the need for women to speak out against injustice whether it is a moral or physical act.”

By: Neola Damon

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/