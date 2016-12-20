Relatives of slain police officers receive assistance from GPF

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, December 20, 2016

The Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) ‘Fallen Heroes Foundation’ today donated $450,000 as a measure of support to nine families of police officers who died in the line of duty. The handing over ceremony was held at the Police Officers’ Mess, Eve Leary.

Abina LaRose, Neola Persaud, Enola Pantlitz, Triola Elias, Rizpah Cosbert, Carleen Mickle, Roxanne Gilkes, Nehena Bollers and Adesia Johnson were the beneficiaries of today’s handing over ceremony.

Chairman of the Foundation, Raphael Massiah said that the foundation’s aim is to recognise the service of those who died in the line of duty. The foundation, the Chairman noted, embarked on a policy of providing critical support to enable those left behind with the necessary support.

“The entire community, not just the police force, but the entire nation is indebted for the service of your loved ones,” the Chairman stated.

Massiah pointed out that the foundation gives support to the children of the fallen police officers in welfare and education. The foundation at the beginning of every school term provides support for 25 children.

Massiah noted that all across the world, police officers are treated with the upmost respect for the service they lend to their country. The Chairman noted that while Guyana is not quite there, he believes that, “this initiative is a step in the right direction to recognise those men and women who serve well, and who have done well.”

The Chairman also pointed out that the foundation, ever since its establishment in 2015, receives donations from His Excellency, David Granger, members of the GPF, the business community and politicians.

Carleen Mickle, a beneficiary, speaking to media operatives said that she is grateful for the support her family has been receiving from the foundation.

Earlier this year, $2.7 Million was collected from fund raising activities held by each Divisional Commander. That money was raised towards assisting the various families of the slain officers.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite