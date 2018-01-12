Remaining Indigenous communities to be titled before year end

DPI Guyana, January 12, 2018

Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock has confirmed that the first of the three-phase process of the extended Amerindian Land Titling (ALT) project has been completed. The first aspect dealt with consultative investigations of the land claims.

Among the villages to receive titles are, Four Miles in Port Kaituma, Region One; Rockstone, Region Ten; Kambaru Region Seven; and Mashabo, Capoey and Mainstay in Region Two.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Thursday, Minister Allicock explained that “…We did all the investigations last year. This year it is expected that we will ensure that all is intact for us to deliver the titles to these communities that are identified.”

The process has now entered the second stage which will see the survey and demarcation of the villages. Minister Allicock said that Permanent Secretary is currently conducting a preliminary meeting with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), who is spearheading the project.

Minister Allicock explained that subsequent meetings will be held with all the necessary stakeholders to formulate the work programme for this year.

He said that the ministry was able to resolve a number of land issues in the Annai, Aranaputa and Yakarinta areas. Consultations have also started to resolve issues of boundaries at Santa Rosa and Parikwaranau.

Under the Guyana REDD + Investment Fund (GRIF), the Government in 2013 signed a US$10.7M document for the implementation of the Amerindian Land Titling and Demarcation project, which concluded in 2016. However, the Ministry requested an extension in 2017, resulting in $165M being earmarked for the advancing of the remaining identified areas for land titling.

The ALT project seeks to achieve three major goals: completion of land titles issues and demarcation process for all Amerindian villages that submitted requests, increased use of existing and alternative mechanisms to resolve land titling disputes and thirdly a communication strategy including a handbook describing the process of titling, demarcation and social economic impact of secured land tenure.

By: Synieka Thorne

