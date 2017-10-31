Latest update October 31st, 2017 4:52 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Remarks at the handing over ceremony of a refrigerator and 50 chairs at the Dorothy Bailey Health Centre

Oct 31, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Health, News, Press Releases

Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen.

Today I am very pleased to be here to hand over this refrigerator and these 50 chairs to the Dorothy Bailey Health Centre with the very kind compliments of the Ministry of Public Health. Though this a small donation, I can assure you that it will be of great service to this health centre, which services and very large catchment area in Georgetown.

The Ministry of Public Health continues to collaboratively with the Municipality of Georgetown to ensure adequate public healthcare of a high standard is offered at the health centers managed by the Georgetown Mayor and City Council. This partnership between the Ministry of Public Health and the Georgetown Mayor and City Council is one that is evolving to ensure that together we maintain and uphold best quality public health care standards and practices in the daily delivery of service to the people served.

As we continue to foster and strengthen our relationship with the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, we at the Ministry of Public Health look forward to more collaborative work as together we strive to better serve the people of Georgetown.

Comment from Nurse Marilyn Gordon

“On behalf of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, I would like to thank the Ministry of Public Health for this donation today which will surely help us to better serve our clients. We look forward to engaging the Ministry of Public Health in other similar initiatives which can help to further enhance the public health services offered here at the Dorothy Bailey Health Center.”

From Left – Glendon Fogenay Deputy (Finance), Dr Dianele (District Medical Officer ag.), Nurse Marilyn Gordon, Minister Cummings and other nursing staff.

 

Recent Articles

COURTESY CALL BY HIS EXCELLENCY ANTOINE JOLY, NON-RESIDENT AMBASSADOR OF THE FRENCH REPUBLIC TO GUYANA

COURTESY CALL BY HIS EXCELLENCY ANTOINE JOLY, NON-RESIDENT AMBASSADOR...

Oct 31, 2017

On the 30 October, 2017, the Non-Resident Ambassador of the French Republic to Guyana, H.E. Antoine Joly paid a courtesy call on Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General, Hon. Basil Williams S.C., M.P. at the Attorney General’s Chambers. Mr. Joly’s visit comes in light of a Seminar on...
Read More
Remarks at the handing over ceremony of a refrigerator and 50 chairs at the Dorothy Bailey Health Centre

Remarks at the handing over ceremony of a...

Oct 31, 2017

Essequibo/Pomeroon co-op to benefit from new headquarter building

Essequibo/Pomeroon co-op to benefit from new...

Oct 31, 2017

Tourism Awareness Month launched – to focus on importance, benefits of the sector

Tourism Awareness Month launched – to focus on...

Oct 31, 2017

Food for the Poor, UGSS donate equipment to UG’s Agri Faculty

Food for the Poor, UGSS donate equipment to...

Oct 31, 2017

Mexican Embassy educates school children on Day of the Dead celebrations

Mexican Embassy educates school children on Day...

Oct 31, 2017

‘Road safety is everyone’s business’ -Traffic Chief

‘Road safety is everyone’s business’...

Oct 31, 2017

GPL donates $400,000 to Cancer Institute

GPL donates $400,000 to Cancer Institute

Oct 31, 2017

This Government will deliver – Minister Broomes

This Government will deliver – Minister Broomes

Oct 31, 2017

Social Cohesion Ministry hosts open forum in Monkey Mountain

Social Cohesion Ministry hosts open forum in...

Oct 31, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 397 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,112,237 hits