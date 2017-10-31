Remarks at the handing over ceremony of a refrigerator and 50 chairs at the Dorothy Bailey Health Centre

Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen.

Today I am very pleased to be here to hand over this refrigerator and these 50 chairs to the Dorothy Bailey Health Centre with the very kind compliments of the Ministry of Public Health. Though this a small donation, I can assure you that it will be of great service to this health centre, which services and very large catchment area in Georgetown.

The Ministry of Public Health continues to collaboratively with the Municipality of Georgetown to ensure adequate public healthcare of a high standard is offered at the health centers managed by the Georgetown Mayor and City Council. This partnership between the Ministry of Public Health and the Georgetown Mayor and City Council is one that is evolving to ensure that together we maintain and uphold best quality public health care standards and practices in the daily delivery of service to the people served.

As we continue to foster and strengthen our relationship with the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, we at the Ministry of Public Health look forward to more collaborative work as together we strive to better serve the people of Georgetown.

Comment from Nurse Marilyn Gordon

“On behalf of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, I would like to thank the Ministry of Public Health for this donation today which will surely help us to better serve our clients. We look forward to engaging the Ministry of Public Health in other similar initiatives which can help to further enhance the public health services offered here at the Dorothy Bailey Health Center.”