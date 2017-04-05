Remarks by Hon. Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin, at the Heads of Mission Conference

I am especially happy that this event is taking place. Ministries cannot work in isolation from each other and in my Ministry, in particular, there is nothing that we can achieve without it being prioritized by some other Ministry – Not just supported but prioritized. Thankfully, I am aware that foreign trade and investment are areas of priority for Guyana’s Diplomatic Missions abroad and this is very helpful for us at the Ministry of Business.

Guyana means business

You may have heard the term Guyana Means Business. I’d like to use this to set the tone for my presentation to you today. It is the message around which we are attempting to package the information that people receive about doing business in Guyana.

It is a message that I started off delivering with a great deal of enthusiasm – and a straight face, and while the enthusiasm has not diminished, the straight face is sometimes difficult to maintain.

This is especially so within Guyana, among local businesses, large and small, who are not receiving the message or accepting the message that Guyana means business.

We’re competing against certain realities that are faced by businesses resulting from capacity issues within Government as well as the state of the economy. And this is compounded by the machinations of the political opposition, who are doing their best to instigate panic and unrest within the business community.

But the message that Guyana means business is important to the Ministry of Business and it is one which we would like to see projected through Guyana’s diplomatic missions around the world. Fortunately, I can certainly say, with a straight face, that I have had the pleasure of meeting with and interacting with a number of the Ambassadors gathered here today and your enthusiasm for selling Guyana has been a tremendous motivator for me because I know that out there where it counts there is solid team of professionals who really mean business.

Ministry of Business’s Strategic Plan

So I’d like to give you a better idea of what we at the Ministry of Business are attempting to achieve in the area of investment promotion so that we can see where our objectives overlap and share what is happening in the areas of mutual interest.

One of the broad objectives of the Ministry of Business identified in our 2017-2020 Strategic Plan is to increase sustainable private sector investment. The plan is to do so within the framework of a National Investment Strategy which is something that is likely to be completed by the end of this year. However, we cannot sit idly and twiddle our thumbs while we wait for a consultant to come and tell us a lot of things that we already know.

So some of the things that we already know when it comes to investment in Guyana are the following:

We know that we are looking to create jobs for the tens of thousands of persons who need them today and who will need them for the foreseeable future in growing numbers;

We know that we are looking to increase Guyana’s foreign earnings as well as to diversify the sources of those foreign earnings;

We know that we are interested in foreign direct investment subject to certain conditions;

And we know that we are pursuing a green economic pathway.

The national investment strategy will be tied to a national export strategy as well as a national quality infrastructure project through which we will increase and improve our capacity to test and to certify and to accredit in order to be able to support our goods and services with quality assurances that are internationally recognized. And this is all part of a big effort to promote value-added economic activity in Guyana.

So while we don’t turn away investors, the kinds of investment that are prioritized are those which can add-value, increase foreign earnings and create jobs. And therefore these are the ones that are incentivized.

Foreign direct investment, as I said, is welcome, however, we need to understand the difference between those investments that are beneficial to Guyana in the long-term and those that are not. A good example of what will NOT bring long-term benefits to our economy would be where a foreign investor wants to invest in providing some service to Guyanese in Guyana that is not critical but has the potential to become popular. If they are planning to take the profits back out of Guyana, which is the most likely scenario, then it means that Guyana would be losing a steady stream of foreign currency once the business starts to operate.

On the other hand an operation such as a call centre that has overseas clients that pay for its services, and which employs two thousand persons locally is really very good for our economy and apart from consuming our energy and eating up our bandwidth which it pays for, it doesn’t burden our economy or our exchange rate.

Even though its profits are repatriated, its revenues are derived completely from outside of Guyana and therefore the net transfers are into and not out of our economy. So it satisfies our need for both jobs and foreign earnings which are critically important at this point.

So there are investments and there are investments and that’s why there are incentives for some and not for others.

Incentives

So we now come to incentives. Incentives in Guyana are mostly in the form of tax and duty exemptions of one form or another.

Generally import duty exemptions are applied to raw materials for manufacturers of a number of specified products. Also for plant equipment for manufacturers and in some cases for vehicles as long as these are required for the business and are part of a larger investment.

Certain agricultural inputs and tourism inputs are also exempt from import duties. Tax holidays are also used (sparingly) to incentivize certain kinds of investments.

These incentives are provided for by law and are specified in various pieces of legislation such as the investment act, the income tax (in aid of industry) act and the VAT Act along with other regulations and public orders.

It can get very confusing for a business to figure out what exactly it is entitled to but the entitlements are covered by these laws and are not discretionary.

These tax concessions are generally accessed by means of an investment agreement between the government and the investor. Lands belonging to the State may also be made available for investors, through leasehold agreements between the investor and the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission. The general principle is that Guyana’s lands need to put to more productive use, however we still need to place some of our natural habitats under protection, as well as recognize the rights of the indigenous peoples over their titled lands.

We also need to respect the rights of miners and loggers to lands which they are licensed to utilize. And when we do all of that and then factor in all the lands that have already been allocated and those with no accessibility, there is not a lot of suitable land readily available.

The role of GO-Invest

I mentioned investment agreements and I want to discuss the role of GO-Invest. GO-Invest processes the investment agreements in order to facilitate investors.

In doing so it needs to first ascertain the validity of the business proposal, and the financial readiness of the investor including their source of funding. Having done this it then submits its recommendations to the GRA. The GRA will then do its own compliance checks before recommending the agreement for the Finance Minister’s approval.

GO-Invest will generally work with the investor to help them to get all the paper work in order, especially when there are numerous items that are covered for duty free importation which have to be listed in the agreement.

The list of items has to be accurate otherwise it can cause complications later down the line when the investor is ready to bring them in. The investment agreement will usually have a time frame within which the investor will have to complete certain actions or forfeit the concessions.

GO-Invest will also monitor the investor’s project to ensure that it is in keeping with the proposal originally outlined by the investor and for which the concessions were granted.

In addition to processing investment agreements GO-Invest is also involved in investment promotion and export promotion. It does attempt to facilitate exporters in various ways including match- making and the sharing of information.

In terms of investment promotion, GO-Invest is continuously trying to get the message out that Guyana is a good place to invest and that there are numerous investment opportunities in various sectors for which concessions are available.

But GO-Invest faces a similar challenge to what you are faced with in the area of investment promotion.

Investors generally want to know what specific projects we have for them to invest in. And we have none. And therefore we tend to lose the interest of the investor because there are other countries competing for those limited investment funds that have tangible investment projects to offer.

So the truth is that right now we’re not speaking a language that investors are looking to hear.

So what is it that investors want to hear?

You may have noticed that for the most part investors are looking for some kind of partnership with the government. That is their preference because it gives them the confidence and security they are looking for. This is especially so for foreign investors including Diaspora investors.

Apart from that investors are interested in:

Political stability Economic stability Rule of law

The integrity of Public Officials

Physical Security

The ease of doing business

In these areas while we’re not high up in the ranking, we’re not that bad that investors will refuse to do business here. We just have a lot of work to do to improve the business environment so that we can gain an advantage over our competitors.

As I said the main problem is that investors are looking for specific projects to invest in and we have none. At least none that are ready to be presented to them.

So we are looking to develop a portfolio of investment projects which we can promote to investors and this is something that we have started to work on. But like the national investment and export strategies this is not going to be ready anytime soon.

We’ve already discussed the kinds of businesses we’re interested in and the sectors that government is seeking to develop. Our Ministry is actually going to work with all ten regions in Guyana to identify projects in each region and refine and package them and make them investor ready.

We’ve already started meeting with the Regional Chairmen and we’re getting a good response. But like I said that’s not going to be concluded in a hurry. Not until sometime next year.

Oil factor

But in the meantime we cannot wait around and do nothing. Right now Guyana is attracting a lot of interest internationally and we don’t want to squander all the attention we’re getting.

The interest of course has to do with the discovery of oil and the decision by one of the largest companies in the world to go into production.

It is a very big deal internationally for the oil and gas industry and it is putting Guyana on the map and people who a few years ago would not have given us the time of day are suddenly tripping over themselves to get involved with us in anyway they can.

This is not a bad thing. In fact we are the envy of most countries in the region but we are not leveraging all of this attention to promote an agenda of our own.

And the truth is that when it comes to promotion oil is the least of our troubles. We don’t have to promote our oil industry to investors. They’re all over the place. They’re coming. They know what they’re looking for and we just need to ensure that our regulatory bodies and our legal framework are robust and effective.

But we need to direct the attention we are getting to promote investments in the other sectors that we want to prioritize. Guyana is looking for investors in the following areas:

Agriculture and agro-processing;

Tourism;

Wood and forestry products;

Jewellery;

ICT and Business Process Outsourcing; and

Any other value-added industries

As I said before many of the potential investors are looking for what are essentially public-private partnerships. This is also problematic because

a) we don’t have a framework in place for public-private partnerships in Guyana, and b) a lot of what is coming our way are unsolicited proposals that are only viable with the input of the government or if government procures a particular service or protects a particular entity from competition.

In many cases what is being proposed would violate our procurement laws. It is difficult and unwise to deal with such proposals outside of a framework or even some basic guidelines and therefore until we put in place public-private partnership guidelines we should not be encouraging unsolicited proposals.

It is important that we do this because the Government of Guyana will be looking for Public-Private Partnerships for certain projects. A lot of our infrastructure development over the next decade or more will need to be implemented through public-private partnerships.

We don’t have the capacity, the expertise or the finances to accelerate Guyana’s infrastructure development without the resources of private investors. So we need them involved but we need to control and regulate the process.

Trade agreements

Guyana needs a country strategy for each of the jurisdictions that we want to do business with and, in particular, for the jurisdictions in which we have diplomatic missions. We have several bi-lateral agreements which we are not exploiting and which we should be using as part of our country strategies.

As we start to work with the individual value-added sectors we will be relying on any advantages that we can gain through these bi- laterals in pushing our exports into target markets.

Industrial Estates and areas

We also have industrial estates and other areas earmarked for industrial purposes to which we need to attract serious investors. Again the value-added sectors mentioned earlier are priorities. We will be creating a prospectus for each estate which can better inform investors. This will be shared with you as we complete them. The one is Lethem will take a lot coordinated work to promote and to get up and running. We will need Brazilian investors who are linked with Brazilian distribution chains in order to activate this facility. If we can attract Chinese interest in producing something here, we would also welcome it. The road to Brazil will be completed in a few years and this will make it significantly more attractive.

Special Economic Zones

And finally, we don’t want to rule out the possibility of one or more Special Economic Zones should it become necessary to facilitate the efficient processing of high-volume import and/or export transactions. With the development of an onshore support base for the oil industry this may be become a useful option.

Also for the development of the road to Brazil linking to a deep water port on the Atlantic this option may a useful one. And if we do decide to go with a special economic zone then this is another area in which we may need to attract investors. Because we would want to maximize the use of such a system to encourage exporters and re-exporters to set up businesses here.

Conclusion

So having shared with you the general focus of our Ministry on investment, I’d like to summarise what our interests are in the overseas markets and overseas investors.

The key right now for us is increasing Guyana’s foreign earnings either through direct exports or tourism or attracting investors to these sectors.

Agriculture

Agriculture and agro-processing are areas that we desperately need to promote. Our hinterland communities depend heavily on farming and we need to get them growing food for specific markets and being able to reliably supply those markets.

Coconut products, cassava products, plantain products, peanuts, peppers and pepper products, fruits. We can produce these in large quantities if the demand is there.

We need to do matchmaking between people in the food business in your countries and our producers.

There are thousands of Guyanese involved in farming who are not cultivating their entire acreage because they have no markets. If we can link them or their middlemen with persons in the food business internationally then we can help create employment in areas which are struggling to keep people gainfully occupied.

In terms of large scale farming projects, the intermediate savannahs and the Rupununi are areas where there is scope for investors. Sectors such as dairy and livestock are underdeveloped and with the right resources can be made viable.

Value-added production

Our forestry sector and our gold sector have not provided the value- added industries that should by now have resulted from these resources. We are interested in changing this and getting both of these sectors kick-started. We are interested in investments in these areas.

Tourism

I know that Director General of Tourism, Mr. Donald Sinclair will be making a presentation to you on the tourism sector so I won’t touch on this sector except to stress that the product that we have needs serious investment in order to prepare it for the demand that we are seeking to create.

Investment in the form of accommodation, airlift, local transport and infrastructure. Every region of our country has its own set of attractions that need to studied and developed. Agricultural tourism as well as eco-tourism both have tremendous potential but require investments.

And so that wraps my presentation. I am happy to engage in further discussion along these lines and to share any further information as it becomes available.

Thank you.