Remarks By the Hon. Moses Nagamootoo Prime Minister & First Vice President Of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana At The Launch of the United Nations Multi-Country Sustainable Development Framework in the Caribbean 2017-2021 and the Signing Ceremony of the United Nations Country Implementation Plan Friday, January 27, 2017

It gives me great pleasure to join with you today as the Government of Guyana and the United Nations Country Team launch the United Nations Multi-country Sustainable Development Framework (MSDF) in the Caribbean 2017-2021 and the Signing ceremony of the UN country Implementation Plan.

The Government of Guyana is committed to raising the standard of living, improving the social conditions and delivering a better life for all Guyanese. The Government of Guyana is very thankful and appreciative of the UNDP’s support in this regard. In providing the “good life for all” we will collaborate and work closely with our development partners, civil society, regional organizations, IFI’s, and UN agencies.

I applaud the work of the UNDP. The UNDP has been operating in Guyana for just over fifty years since 1966. It supports the Government of Guyana in pursuit of national goals and objectives as articulated by the Government in its national development strategic frameworks. The Guyana Country Programme for the period 2012-2016 was approved by the UNDP Executive Board in February 2012 under the three practice areas of Poverty Reduction and the MDGs, Democratic Governance and Environment, Energy and Sustainable Development, as well as the Guiana Shield Facility Sub-Regional Project. Hence the UN MSDF 2017-2021 and the 2017 Guyana Country Implementation Plan (CIP) are part of a larger profile for Guyana’s economic development.

The aim of the UN MSDF is to ensure that no one is left behind in national development efforts, and exemplifies the commonly-shared belief that the similar development challenges of the Caribbean countries require a coherent and coordinated response by the United Nations.

Moreover, the UN MSDF acts as a mechanism that would decrease the administrative burden on national governments and prompt a more coherent response to regional and national challenges, needs, and priorities.

In addition, the new UN MSDF will focus on four priorities: An Inclusive, Equitable and Prosperous Caribbean; a Healthy Caribbean; a Safe, Cohesive and Just Caribbean; and a Sustainable and Resilient Caribbean.

Furthermore, as the Resident Coordinator has mentioned, the UN MSDF supports the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the comprehensive SAMOA Pathway as regards small islands and other international development aspirations, and the national development plans of the individual countries in the English and Dutch speaking Caribbean.

Guyana is a signatory to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and has adopted the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda which provides a framework for the realization of the Green Economy. The work of the government in this regard will be to ensure that our resources are developed and utilized in a responsible manner that ensures optimum sustainability even as we provide for the needs of our people. Guyana looks forward to working with the UNDP, development partners, and regional organizations on achieving the sustainable development goals.

I can assure you that the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana is committed to delivering results together with the UN for all the people of Guyana. The pursuit of the Green Economy and the SDGs will require the participation of all stakeholders to make Guyana a better place for all Guyanese.

Resident Coordinator, Ladies and Gentlemen,

In closing, I issue a call to work. We can only deliver if all are involved. It is fitting, therefore, that we are here at our Parliament Buildings and we have representatives from state institutions, civil society, and private sector and development partners. Let us join hands and work together for a better Guyana and a more equitable world.

I thank You