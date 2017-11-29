Latest update November 28th, 2017 8:48 PM

Removal of VAT on private education welcomed

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Government’s move to remove the 14 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) on private education was welcomed by operators, teachers, and students of private educational institutions.

Director, Business School James Bovell.

The announcement was made by Minister of Finance Winston Jordan during the presentation of the 2018 National Budget on Monday in the National Assembly. Info Hub visited a few schools to ascertain the views of students and teachers who were affected by the 14 percent VAT.

Director of the Business School, James Bovell, said that the move by the government is very good news for the education sector. “I am happy that vat is being removed from private education because I felt that it was a bit misguided in the first place and I want to say that it is very fitting and wise for the government to remove it at this time.”

For Steven Lewis, a student of the School of the Nations, the announcement by the Minister of Finance is an early Christmas present from the government. Lewis explained that “it is a big relief especially here at Nations for both parents and students alike. Particularly since Nations was at the forefront of the protest against the decision. It is just in time for Christmas so it is making everybody happy, it is good news.”

Also from School of the Nations, Kavshav Tewari observed “From the School of the Nation’s perspective we are quite happy that the removal of vat took place. As a school, we are very proud that we were able to face that decision and make a change.”

Minister Jordan during his presentation to the National Assembly said the step to have VAT removed was “in view of the representations made” by the people and is slated to take effect from January 1, 2018.

Other incentives geared towards improving the delivery of education countrywide includes the training of over 330 teachers; construction of several schools; provision of a $2.4 billion subvention to the University of Guyana and the continuation of the digital classroom programmes among others.

The total sum proposed for the Education Sector in the 2018 National Budget is $4.7 billion.

Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry in an invited comment said that she is extremely pleased with what the budget has in store for the education sector. “We are talking about working in vocational and technical education; about doing a lot more in the hinterland, about the removal of vat on private education. So, there are lots of things in the budget that I think are good.”

Kavshav Tewari, School of the Nations.

Steven Lewis, School of the Nations.

 

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

 

