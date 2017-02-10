Remuneration approve for Bid protest committee members

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, February 10, 2017

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon today, announced that Cabinet has approved the remuneration for the members of the bid protest committee of the National Procurement and Tender Commission.

This bid protest committee was established in June 2016, by the Ministry of Finance to facilitate appeals for the review of contracts awarded by the Tender Board Administration.

Minister Harmon, during his post-Cabinet press briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency said that each request of review attracts a non-refundable fee of $50,000 in addition to percent of the complainants bid price. “Cabinet approved for the payment of fees in the sum of $80,000 for the chairperson and$60,000 for the members of the committee. These payments are made per case, when the case is examined and dealt with, then they are paid the fee,” the Minister of State explained.

This bid protest committee will complement the work of the Public Procurement Commission to further government’s commitment to transparency in the public procurement process.

By: Synieka Thorne