Repairs to the Seawall Road sinkhole to start before month end

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, January 12, 2017

Works on the Seawall Road sinkhole should start before the end of the month. Chief Roads and Bridges Officer, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Ron Rahaman, told the Government Information Agency (GINA) that contractors have already been shortlisted.

Rahaman said that by January 17, bids will be opened by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NTAB) after which it will go to Cabinet for their no-objection.

The Chief Roads and Bridges Officer explained that three pipes or culverts feeding the Kitty pump station failed. He added that the one at the seawall had a worst impact causing a sinkhole.

The Ministry is hoping to start works on the road by January 24 and plans to complete the entire section including those areas where mini holes are formed.

On Thursday, January 12, 2017, reports surfaced in the media that the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) is waiting to obtain funds from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure to repair the sinkhole that had opened on the Seawall Road in Kitty.

Rahaman said he is unaware of collaboration with M&CC to undertake these works and the works will be completed utilising funds catered for in the Ministry’s 2017 budget.

Budget 2017 has provision for miscellaneous roads and urban roads and drainage to the tune of $1.1B and $1.05B, respectively.

BY: Ranetta La Fleur