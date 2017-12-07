Latest update December 6th, 2017 9:55 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Representatives from the International Narcotics Control Board meet with Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs

Dec 06, 2017 Government, Ministry of Legal Affairs, News, Press Releases

On December 6, 2017, senior representatives from the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB), Dr Stefano Berterame and Dr Raul Martin-Del-Campo, met with the Hon. Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, SC, MP and his staff to discuss Guyana’s compliance with the international drug control conventions.  The meeting with the Hon. Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs centred on the prosecution of drug offences, programmes for alternative sentencing and Guyana’s experience with combatting possession and trafficking of narcotics.

The Attorney General informed the representatives of the INCB that Guyana’s legislative framework is in consonance with the drug control conventions namely, the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs 1961, the Convention on Psychotropic Substances 1971 and the UN Convention against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances 1988.  He further stated that Guyana’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, Cap. 10:10, deals with possession, trafficking and cultivation of narcotics and related penalties.

As it relates to alternative sentencing, the Attorney General stated that the Ministry of Legal Affairs has undertaken, with the help of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), an 8 million dollars (US) project which aims to bolster the criminal justice system.  The project’s objective is to reduce the high concentration of prisoners in Guyana by reducing the use of pre-trial detention, employing the use of restorative justice and increasing the use of alternative sentencing.

The Attorney General further stated that the Government’s fight against the possession and trafficking of narcotics must be buttressed by securing our borders possibly by using drones.

Also in attendance at the meeting were Mr Charles Fung-a-Fatt, SC, Chief Parliamentary Counsel, Mrs Ananda Dhurjon, Legislative Drafting Consultant and Ms Joann Bond, Principal Parliamentary Counsel.

 

Recent Articles

Good image critical to Guyana’s presence on international stage – Min. Greenidge

Good image critical to Guyana’s presence on international stage –...

Dec 06, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, December 6, 2017 Protecting and building on the good image that Guyana has on the international stage is critical to the continued development of a country. That was the core of Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge’s argument during the budget debates, this evening....
Read More
$148M for Small Business Bureau in 2018.

$148M for Small Business Bureau in 2018.

Dec 06, 2017

Budget 2018 will continue to develop Region Eight- MP Bancroft.

Budget 2018 will continue to develop Region...

Dec 06, 2017

Representatives from the International Narcotics Control Board meet with Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs

Representatives from the International Narcotics...

Dec 06, 2017

President Granger visits Nairobi National Park

President Granger visits Nairobi National Park

Dec 06, 2017

Remarks By the Hon. Moses Nagamootoo Prime Minister & First Vice President Of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana at Opening of Caribbean Nations Security Conference (CANSEC) 2017

Remarks By the Hon. Moses Nagamootoo Prime...

Dec 06, 2017

GSDS awareness workshop targets local government officials

GSDS awareness workshop targets local government...

Dec 06, 2017

‘Minister of Finance has achieved coherence in his work’ – Minister Felix

‘Minister of Finance has achieved coherence in...

Dec 06, 2017

‘No political spite in Government’s actions’ – Minister Felix

‘No political spite in Government’s...

Dec 06, 2017

Guyana poised to benefit from Sustainable tourism – IDB Country Economist Dr. Mark Wenner.

Guyana poised to benefit from Sustainable tourism...

Dec 06, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 405 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,239,411 hits