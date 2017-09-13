Republic Bank steps up to sponsor Lethem Town Week events

Georgetown Guyana, September 13, 2017

Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited has made a significant financial donation to the hosting of the first ever ‘Lethem Town Week’. The week of activities is set for October 15th to October 21st. The event is intended to showcase Lethem as a Tourism destination and highlight the many investment opportunities available to local and foreign businesses, in our Commercial, Industrial Zone and Housing sector.

Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited, Managing Director, Mr. Richard Sammy made the presentation to the Chairman of the Lethem Town Week Committee, Mr. Raymond Hunte on September, 8, 2017, at a simple yet significant handing over ceremony at the Republic Bank, Lethem Branch.

Mr. Hunte was loud in his appreciation to Republic Bank for its support stating that, “they are a shining example of a good corporate citizen and we are happy to have them on board, Thank you, and we look forward to your continued support in helping to move our town and by extension the Region 9 forward”.