Residents in Victory Valley, share land titling other concerns with Minister of Social Protection

GINA, GUYANA, Saturday, 22 April 2017

Ministerial outreaches to address citizens’ concerns are continuing with the Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally visiting Linden in Region 10 today. The Minister was accompanied by the Mayor of Linden Carwyn Holland and several Linden town councilors when she visited Victory Valley in Wismar, Linden.

Minster Ally explained that the visits are to help citizens understand what the government is doing in their community and the country as a whole. “We want to have a firsthand look and we want to interface with residents of different areas and communities”, the Minister said.

Some of the issues raised by the residents were; the need for better drainage, street lights, facilities for the elderly, youth unemployment and residents relationships with the police among others.

Minister Ally in addressing the residents’ concerns said that the land titling issue and recreational park for children will be priority on her list. She noted that while all the issues cannot be addressed immediately, she will make a special effort to look into as many of the concerns which were raised to have them addressed in a timely manner.

Mayor of Linden, Carwyn Holland said that the residents and township was pleased to have the visit from the Minister of Social Protection. He noted that this was the first time a minister of government came into Victory Valley after some 10 plus years.

Holland said that he was also happy that the residents got a chance to share the issues affecting them with the minster, since roads, street lights and jobs for young people were some of the many concerns which were raised with him before.

The Social Protection Minister also shared the government’s achievements over the last two years and upcoming projects aimed at improving the lives of all Guyanese. Several more outreaches are planned in other communities.

By: Delon Sancho