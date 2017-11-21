Residents of Georgetown can now pay rates and taxes via MMG

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Residents of Georgetown can now pay rates and taxes via the Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) application. This was made possible through a collaboration between the Mayor and City Council (M&CC), and Guyana Telephone Telegraph (GTT) and was officially launched today.

IT Manager attached to M&CC, Adunni Christian said that the action was taken to enable persons to pay monies owed to the M&CC through MMG. Christian noted that while the M&CC has begun with the payments of rates and taxes, in the near future the council will move towards other types of payments that can be made via MMG.

“All customers need to know or understand is their account number which can be found on a receipt or the demand notice. That account number, when you make payments to mobile money from outside, it will allow us at M&CC to see where you are attaching these payments to” he explained.

According to Christian, one of the main reasons the MMG platform was chosen is because it is known to be a safe application for transacting business. He further explained that “there is no issue in terms of your security or other people accessing your account because as you know, the mobile money platform has been proven to be quite secure in the past.”

Christian also pointed out that persons desirous of uplifting their payment receipt after completing their transaction can do so by visiting the M&CC and it will be provided to them.

Specialist-in-Charge of MMG at GTT, Kester Abrams said the company was pleased to be able to further expand its services to the residents of Georgetown. He also disclosed that GTT is looking to develop its services to other municipalities across Guyana.

“We have also reached out to the Ministry of Communities and we will be meeting with them in the near future to actually talk about some of the NDC’s, RDC’s and municipalities outside of Georgetown so that we can actually have all rates and taxes payment coming through mobile money” he stated.

The services are currently available and persons who wish to have more clarity on the new services are being encouraged to visit the M&CC office.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

