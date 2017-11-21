Latest update November 21st, 2017 7:21 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Residents of Georgetown can now pay rates and taxes via MMG

Nov 21, 2017 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Residents of Georgetown can now pay rates and taxes via the Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) application. This was made possible through a collaboration between the Mayor and City Council (M&CC), and Guyana Telephone Telegraph (GTT) and was officially launched today.

Adunni Christian, M&CC, IT Manager.

IT Manager attached to M&CC, Adunni Christian said that the action was taken to enable persons to pay monies owed to the M&CC through MMG. Christian noted that while the M&CC has begun with the payments of rates and taxes, in the near future the council will move towards other types of payments that can be made via MMG.

“All customers need to know or understand is their account number which can be found on a receipt or the demand notice. That account number, when you make payments to mobile money from outside, it will allow us at M&CC to see where you are attaching these payments to” he explained.

According to Christian, one of the main reasons the MMG platform was chosen is because it is known to be a safe application for transacting business. He further explained that “there is no issue in terms of your security or other people accessing your account because as you know, the mobile money platform has been proven to be quite secure in the past.”

Kester Abrams, GTT MMG Specialist.

Christian also pointed out that persons desirous of uplifting their payment receipt after completing their transaction can do so by visiting the M&CC and it will be provided to them.

Specialist-in-Charge of MMG at GTT, Kester Abrams said the company was pleased to be able to further expand its services to the residents of Georgetown. He also disclosed that GTT is looking to develop its services to other municipalities across Guyana.

“We have also reached out to the Ministry of Communities and we will be meeting with them in the near future to actually talk about some of the NDC’s, RDC’s and municipalities outside of Georgetown so that we can actually have all rates and taxes payment coming through mobile money” he stated.

The services are currently available and persons who wish to have more clarity on the new services are being encouraged to visit the M&CC office.

 

 

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Social activist calls on Guyanese to move beyond dialogue to address rape and violence

Social activist calls on Guyanese to move beyond dialogue to address...

Nov 21, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, November 21, 2017 From time immemorial, rape has been a major challenge for countries across the world. Guyana is no different, and like many nations has waged a full-on battle against the scourge, a cancer that threatens the moral and social fabric of our society. In this...
Read More
Minister Henry details her ministry’s projections for 2018

Minister Henry details her ministry’s...

Nov 21, 2017

‘B’ Division unveils Christmas Security plans

‘B’ Division unveils Christmas Security plans

Nov 21, 2017

Residents of Georgetown can now pay rates and taxes via MMG

Residents of Georgetown can now pay rates and...

Nov 21, 2017

No misconduct will be tolerated – Minister Henry

No misconduct will be tolerated – Minister

Nov 21, 2017

“We are a Govt of the youth”- PM tells youth ambassadors

“We are a Govt of the youth”- PM tells youth...

Nov 21, 2017

Analysis to determine viability of extending HEYS programme- Minister Allicock

Analysis to determine viability of extending HEYS...

Nov 21, 2017

ACDA-UPN, Inspiring Young Minds to Aspire Higher

ACDA-UPN, Inspiring Young Minds to Aspire Higher

Nov 21, 2017

MOE takes Town Hall meeting to Berbice

MOE takes Town Hall meeting to Berbice

Nov 20, 2017

Radio Bartica 95.1 FM is live, public information vital to nation’s development – President Granger

Radio Bartica 95.1 FM is live, public information...

Nov 20, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 401 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,188,997 hits