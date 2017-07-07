Residents of Mahdia excited about community Radio Station

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, July 7, 2017

Radio Mabaruma 95.1 FM will be on air in a few months. Residents of Mahdia are excited that the community radio station will soon start to broadcast. When up and running the residents will be informed and aware of issues in their community and government initiatives taking place in the country.

Regional Executive Officer (REO), Region Eight, Gavin Gounga told the Department of Public Information(DPI) that, some persons from the commu0nity have already been trained as presenters by Dr. Rovin Deodat when the radio station becomes operational.

Gounga said that a building in the Regional Executive Office Compound has been identified to house the station, while a tower has been identified for the antenna to be placed. The contract for redesigning the building to house the radio station has been awarded and some of works have already begun.

Additionally, the Learning Channel in Mahdia is operational. Regional Chairman of Region Eight, Bonaventure Fredericks said that the Learning Channel has been aiding children in the community to better understand their school work. He added that with the Learning Channel and the upcoming radio station, the residents of Mahdia will be better informed as the news unfolds around the country.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo during the commissioning of Radio Mabaruma had said, that people in the hinterland must be brought on stream with what is happening in the rest of Guyana.

This is the fifth community radio station in Guyana. The aim of the government’s community radio stations project is to link the indigenous communities through communication. To date, hinterland community radio stations are operational in Paiwomak, Annai and Lethem in Region Nine, and Mabaruma in Region One. While, Aishalton, Region Nine; Moruca, Region One; and Orealla, Region Six will also see the establishment of Community Radio Stations.

The established radio stations are all affiliates of the National Communications Network (NCN) and broadcast on the national frequency.

By: Gabreila Patram