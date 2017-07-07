Latest update July 7th, 2017 3:56 PM

DPI, Guyana, Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Residents of Mahdia excited about community Radio Station

Jul 07, 2017 Government, News, Office of the Prime Minister

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, July 7, 2017

Radio Mabaruma 95.1 FM will be on air in a few months. Residents of Mahdia are excited that the community radio station will soon start to broadcast.  When up and running the residents will be informed and aware of issues in their community and government initiatives taking place in the country.

The Tower that the Antenna will be place for transmitting when the Mahdia Community Radio Station becomes operational.

Regional Executive Officer (REO), Region Eight, Gavin Gounga told the Department of Public Information(DPI) that, some persons from the commu0nity have already been trained as presenters by Dr. Rovin Deodat when the radio station becomes operational.

Gounga said that a building in the Regional Executive Office Compound has been identified to house the station, while a tower has been identified for the antenna to be placed. The contract for redesigning the building to house the radio station has been awarded and some of works have already begun.

Additionally, the Learning Channel in Mahdia is operational. Regional Chairman of Region Eight, Bonaventure Fredericks said that the Learning Channel has been aiding children in the community to better understand their school work. He added that with the Learning Channel and the upcoming radio station, the residents of Mahdia will be better informed as the news unfolds around the country.

The building in the Regional executive Compound that will house the Mahdia Community Radio Station.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo during the commissioning of Radio Mabaruma had said, that people in the hinterland must be brought on stream with what is happening in the rest of Guyana.

This is the fifth community radio station in Guyana. The aim of the government’s community radio stations project is to link the indigenous communities through communication.  To date, hinterland community radio stations are operational in Paiwomak, Annai and Lethem in Region Nine, and Mabaruma in Region One. While, Aishalton, Region Nine; Moruca, Region One; and Orealla, Region Six will also see the establishment of Community Radio Stations.

The established radio stations are all affiliates of the National Communications Network (NCN) and broadcast on the national frequency.

 

By: Gabreila Patram

Recent Articles

More than 350 successful businesses established under the HEYS Program…

More than 350 successful businesses established under the HEYS...

Jul 07, 2017

Government’s leading youth programme which targets capacity building, the Hinterland Employment and Youth Service (HEYS) executed under the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs has a resounding success story to be told. This flagship program which was rolled out a year ago saw one thousand...
Read More
Residents of Mahdia excited about community Radio Station

Residents of Mahdia excited about community Radio...

Jul 07, 2017

Improving Health services in Mahdia-hospital set for upgrade, new bond

Improving Health services in Mahdia-hospital set...

Jul 07, 2017

Success of students linked to cooperation between schools and homes – Minister Lawrence.

Success of students linked to cooperation between...

Jul 07, 2017

CARICOM making reasonable progress on CSME, will focus on improving quality of citizens’ lives – President Granger

CARICOM making reasonable progress on CSME, will...

Jul 07, 2017

CARICOM offers to mediate to end the political crisis in Venezuela

CARICOM offers to mediate to end the political...

Jul 07, 2017

Weather Forecast for July 7, 2017

Weather Forecast for July 7, 2017

Jul 07, 2017

Single ICT and Air Space plans endorsed, regional NCDs legislation agreed to as CARICOM 38th Head of Government Conference concludes

Single ICT and Air Space plans endorsed, regional...

Jul 06, 2017

156 graduate from BNTF skills training

156 graduate from BNTF skills training

Jul 06, 2017

Meeting held to address Cookrite Savannah flooding

Meeting held to address Cookrite Savannah

Jul 06, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 352 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 804,073 hits