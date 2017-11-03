Latest update November 3rd, 2017 5:19 PM

Residents of Melanie Damishana benefit from ICT Hub

Nov 03, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Friday, November 3, 2017

Residents of Melanie Damishana are benefitting from an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Hub. The Ministry of Telecommunications on Thursday launched the fourth hub on the East Coast of Demerara at the Vigalstra Housing Co-op Society Building in Melanie Damishana.

Director of the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), Phillip Walcott on Thursday evening officially declared the centre open and highlighted the importance of E-government hub for villages.

Some of the residents making use of the services provided at the Melanie Damishana E-Government Hub.

“The reason is that we are looking to provide in each community greater access to government services. That is the ultimate purpose. All of this is about giving you access to government services”, Walcott said.

He explained that the services not only aim to benefit students in the community but also adults since the government aims to digitise all of its services. He added, “A community hub is not about children. A community hub is about every single person because even the elderly will have to deal with their pensions online.”

Chairman of the Buxton Foulis National Democratic Council, Deon Abrams commended the government for the initiative, whilst encouraging villagers to care the equipment and make full use of the services.

He noted that despite the reservations about the rapid spread of technology, it has become a necessity for all. “We cannot move forward in the world without knowledge of the internet and being up to date with technology that is provided. For every aspect of life that we deal with now some form of use of the computer and the internet is critical”, Abrams stated.

One resident, Jenasha Alstrom said she is elated since the hub will allow for services previously lacking within the community. She opined, “I think that it is a great opportunity to all the less fortunate people in Melanie that cannot afford the services offered here…and it will benefit us as students.”

The hub is equipped with 15 computers, printers, and two air conditioners. Another hub is expected to be commissioned at Plaisance, next week. Four others are scheduled to be opened on the East Coast before the end of the year.

Within Regions One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Nine and Ten, there are 51 fully operational ICT hubs in various communities.

 

By: Crystal Stoll

Phillip Walcott, Director, NDMA.

Deon Abrams, Chairman, Buxton/ Foulis NDC giving remarks at the commissioning of the Melanie Damishana E-Government Hub.

 

Jenasha Alstrom, resident of Melanie Damishana.

Some of the computers at the Melanie Damishana E-Government Hub.

