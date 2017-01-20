Residents relocated to facilitate completion of CJIA expansion project

GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Residents who were affected by the expansion of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) expansion project were relocated to a new housing scheme by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

The new housing scheme was developed in Timehri, within walking distance of the CJIA, to accommodate persons who were affected by the US$150M expansion project. Displaced persons were given house lots and some were relocated within Timehri North.

Approximately 19 residents are expected to be relocated according to Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Project Manager Carmichael Thorne. This was revealed to the Government Information Agency (GINA) during a recent Labour Department visit to the airport project. Currently, five out of the 19 residents have received houses from the Ministry. Thorne explained that the other persons will not be affected for now since only the runway project is currently on track. Other allotments will be done in due course if and when it becomes necessary.

Thorne noted that the CJIA expansion project entails the construction of a new terminal building, which will begin month end. Additionally, the existing terminal building will be modernised to house departures only.

Both ends of the runway have been extended by 710 meters to the North-East and 840 meters to the South-West, with sand filling and concrete filling to commence soon. Works are currently ongoing to relocate two cargo hangers and a Rubis filling station; these are buildings between the control tower and current departure building. The construction is complete for the new diesel generator room while construction of a new fire pump station and the implementation of a new boarding corridor with boarding bridges are to begin shortly.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CJIA, Andrea Kellman, said the project is expected to be completed by November 2017 however

the deadline is challenged by delays which occurred under the previous administration. Kellman highlighted that, “The project has now picked up its momentum.”

In an exclusive interview with GINA, the company contracted for the airport expansion project; China Harbour Engineering Company Limited, Project Manager Kevin Lui said daily meetings are being held to address the challenges facing the completion of the project. Lui explained that normal airport operation is one reason for the sloth of the project.

Lui further explained that no one party can solve the issue since the various airlines and higher authorities will have to collaborate to resolve these challenges. However, Lui expressed gratitude for the government’s role in the project.

The airport expansion project commenced on January 16, 2013, but due to several delays the date was extended. CEO of CJIA, Ramesh Ghir, at a year-end press conference hosted by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure had indicated that the project is expected to be completed by year end.

By: Zanneel Williams