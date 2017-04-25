Resolve to continue your education – Minister Ally urges Sophia teens

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, 25 April 2017

Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally has encouraged young girls of Sophia to not let their past or current circumstances define their destiny, or dictate their future, as they have a lot of potential.

Speaking at a dinner on April 22, 2017, hosted by the Deliverance Assembly of God Church, Women’s Ministry Department in ‘C’ Field Sophia, Minster Ally reminded the young girls present about the potential that they all have. The dinner was held to encourage young women in the community to embrace social graces in order to enhance the quality of their lives.

“I could not help but to ponder about some of the untapped potential future lawyers, doctors, entrepreneurs and future leaders who, with the right guidance and support, can contribute to the development of this great nation of ours,” the minister said.

She also reminded them of how valuable and precious they all are, and each of them deserves to be treated with dignity and respect and they must demand it at all times.

While addressing teenage mothers she told them to overcome the perception that being a teen mother means ‘you can’t do much with your life’.

The Minister reminded the young girls that their future does not have to be a response of the bad decisions of other persons or a bad judgment that they may have made in the past. She told them that the future does not depend on where one starts in life but rather where one wants to go.

“You must resolve to continue your education and pursue the career that you had envisaged before your pregnancy,” the Social Protection Minister urged.

She also encouraged the girls to surround themselves with positive people who believe in them and can support them as they grow. She also reminded them that they must have an even better reason to go after their dreams or future plans since it’s not only themselves they are preparing for.

By: Delon Sancho