“Respect women folk” – President Granger urge as International Men’s Day is celebrated

Nov 19, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News

DPI, Guyana, Sunday, November 19, 2017

President David Granger is reminding fathers to instill respect for women in their sons, as the country celebrates International Men’s Day.

President David Granger speaking at the commissioning ceremony for Radio Bartica.

“It is something that has to be engendered in the home, it has to be taught in the home,” the President said in his first live broadcast on Radio Bartica on Saturday.

The Head-of-State shared a quote he often refers to, “the correct time to educate a child is 100 years before he is born.”

He explained that the home is the base for a socially cohesive society and children need to grow up in family environment that fosters responsible parenting to provide direction and guidance.

International Men’s Day has been observed annually on November 19 since February 1992.

The six pillars of International Men’s Day”, include focusing on men’s and boys’ health, improving gender relations, promoting gender equality, and highlighting male role models.

 

By: Zanneel Williams

 

