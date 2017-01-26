Response to a GWMO article last month attacking the C-TIP Unit of the MOSP

Ministry of Social Protection, Georgetown, Guyana, January 26, 2017 – In response to an article published in the Kaieteur News dated “Wednesday December 28, 2016” (page 8) and captioned “Trafficking victim, 9, being held against will by Ministry”, the Ministry of Social Protection wishes to state the following position:

All ‘adult victims’of TIP are required to sign a consent form which details the clinical support and interventions available by the Ministry; this also includes PROTECTIVE CARE and NOT DETENTION.

All TIP victims under the care of the Ministry areencouraged to maintain contact with their families/relatives.

With regards to victims who originate from remote/hinterland communities, the Ministry has collaborated with the respective Village Councils to facilitate their families’ travel to Georgetown for supervised visits.

In cases where the parent(s) is/are the alleged perpetrators, victims do not immediately self-identify. It is for this reason that some remain in care with “no grounds, legal or otherwise to be classified as victims”.

The Ministry of Social Protection remains committed to providing holistic care to all TIP victims, survivors and their families and extends sincerest gratitude to all Organizations who have committed to the fight against this inhumane crime.