Restaurant Week offers opportunity to enjoy cuisine from around the world – Minister Gaskin

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, November 20, 2017

Restaurant Week officially began on November 17 and will conclude on November 26. The ten-day extravaganza will see participating restaurants offering exclusive menus at significantly reduced prices.

It is one of the calendar activities in observance of Tourism Awareness Month.

Some establishments will be offering lunch and dinner while others will offer either lunch or dinner only. Many restaurants prepare menus that are not on their regular list of options, giving them the opportunity to explore, experiment and create their best. Chefs will also incorporate local ingredients into their dishes.

Aagman’s Indian Restaurant on Sheriff Street is one of the participating restaurants and Minister of Business with responsibility for Tourism, Dominic Gaskin, and his wife, Hans Gaskin, treated themselves to some of the culinary delights on the lunch menu.

During a brief interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister Gaskin encouraged Guyanese and tourists alike to take advantage of the opportunity to tantalise their taste buds, with the diverse culinary delights from all over the world.

He noted that “It is important for us as a country that is promoting itself as a tourism destination, to show that it has a range of cuisine available because even though we love our own food and we are promoting our own food, not all visitors want to eat local food every day. They also look forward, when they travel, to sample food from all over the world.”

Aagman’s, the Minister said, provides the opportunity for persons to enjoy authentic Indian cuisine. The multi-course dining experience at Aagman’s starts at $2,000 per person for lunch, and $5,000 for dinner. Complimentary welcome drinks are offered.

Both Lunch and dinner menus have some eight dishes to choose from, along with appetizers and desserts.

Other participating restaurants include Grand Coastal, OMG Restaurant, The Publik, Xie Xie, among others.

By: Stacy Carmichael

