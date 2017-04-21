Restaurant Week to highlight local chefs, ingredients

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, April 21, 2017

Several local restaurants will participate in the upcoming Restaurant Week which was launched today, at the Ministry of Business’ Boardroom.

The fifth Restaurant week will take place from April 28 to May 7, 2017 and will give diners the opportunity to experience a range of cuisines at various restaurants.

The Guyana Restaurant Week consists of 10 days of culinary celebration in which leading restaurants offer fixed price menus that reflect an average of 30 percent off their regular menu cost. The confirmed restaurants will offer a two-course lunch for $2000 and three-course dinner at either $4000 or $5000 per person. These prices include VAT and service charge.

Some establishments will be offering lunch and dinner while some will just offer lunch or dinner only. During the week, many restaurants will prepare menus that are not on their regular list of options which give restaurants an opportunity to create their best, and to see what they can actually do with local ingredients and produce.

Restaurants will also offer specials on wines to accompany the meals, through partnership with Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) where a variety of wines will be promoted at very special prices.

Restaurant Week 2017 has a special twist whereby diners can win prizes, for every restaurant that is visited from the list, every picture that is posted on Instagram; whether it is with the food, beverages or even with the chef. They will receive points and the persons with the most points at the conclusion of Restaurant Week will receive prizes.

President of the Tourism Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) Andrea de Caires in giving a brief history about restaurant week said that New York’s Restaurant Week is an event held twice a year in which participating restaurants in offer ‘prix fixe lunches and dinners’. At the finest restaurants, this can be a fraction of the usual prices.

De Caires pointed out that the event is held in early winter January/February and summer June/July. Since its inception, Restaurant Week has seen an increase in followers, and footfalls to such an extent that it has inspired people to create their own version of the event in various cities across the globe.

The THAG President stated that the concept has gained recognition in the country and regionally. She noted that the experience, and most of the food that is on the menu have tourists and locals wanting more.

Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Indranauth Haralsingh expressed happiness about the collaboration between the two agencies. He said that Restaurant Week “has been growing and will continue to grow”.

Harlasingh said that Guyana’s tourism product will be highlighted during the week. He explained that the “high standard hospitality that Guyana is known for will be showcased during the week.”

Manager for Guyana Restaurant Week , Kevin Daby said that the team has adopted a very serious social media plan which has worked very well with the aim of the marketing team. He noted that reviews that have been received by the team from previous Restaurants Weeks have been overwhelming.

The eating establishments that are participating in Restaurant Week are: Aagman Restaurant, Antino’s Grille, Cara Lodge, Coffee Bean Eatery, Duke Lodge, New Thriving Restaurant, OMG, Palm Court, Herdmanston Lodge, Public and Xie Xie Restaurant.

By Gabreila Patram