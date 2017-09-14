Latest update September 14th, 2017 6:16 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Revetment, sluices rehabilitation in Reg. Three moving apace

Sep 14, 2017 Government, Ministry of Agriculture, News

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, September 14, 2017

The rehabilitation of sluices, channels, and revetments along the Boeraserie Water Conservancy on the West Coast of Demerara are nearly completed. On Thursday, September 14, the Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder along with the Chief Executive Officer of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), Frederick Flatts along with Regional engineers visited these structures to assess the work completed so far.

The Five door sluice at Waramia, along the Boeraserie water conservancy, Region Three.

The Head of the NDIA explained that most of the structures were left in a state of disrepair and needed urgent attention. The Boeraseire Water Conservancy stretches from Canal Village on the West Bank, all the way to Parika; its outlet being the Essequibo river.

Flatts said that rehabilitative works have been conducted at the main drainage channel at Leonora, while the five-door sluice at Waramia which releases water into the Bonasika river has also been rehabilitated.

The main channel at Leonora provides service to Den Amstel, Fellowship, Blankenburg, La Jalousie, Ruimzeight. Flatts said that “straight through to Versailles this is the main channel so from here you will have intakes or secondary regulators that will take water into the various areas”.

Meanwhile, regarding works around the Waramia area, Flatts explained, “We are working in this area right now raising the dams right in the Bonasika area and we are also cleaning the burrow channel further back we saw that the 8000-ft. weir was just recently cleared and that allows excessive water or water above a certain elevation”.

$234 M has been allocated to NDIA to cover capital and current expenditure items that have been budgeted. The aim of having these structures rehabilitated is to ensure that farmers do not suffer losses during drought periods or in times of heavy rainfall which may result in flooding.

Other structures along the Conservancy have been examined and are said to be in working order. The CEO of NDIA along with the minister and other engineers are expected to visit the East Demerara Water Conservancy to conduct a similar exercise on Friday, September 15, 2017.

 

By: Delicia Haynes

One of the structures along the Boeraserie water conservancy currently under rehabilitation.

 

Recent Articles

Min. Felix to head Guyana Needs Assessment Team to St Maarten and BVI following devastation caused by Hurricane Irma

Min. Felix to head Guyana Needs Assessment Team to St Maarten and BVI...

Sep 14, 2017

Thursday, September 14, 2017 The Government of Guyana is intensifying efforts to coordinate relief for Guyanese nationals affected by Hurricane Irma in a number of Caribbean islands, particularly St Maarten and British Virgin Islands which both suffered serious devastation following the passing of...
Read More
Revetment, sluices rehabilitation in Reg. Three moving apace

Revetment, sluices rehabilitation in Reg. Three...

Sep 14, 2017

GCAA investigations into aircraft accidents still ongoing

GCAA investigations into aircraft accidents still...

Sep 14, 2017

Second to none – ‘Nulli Secundus’ advancing youth development

Second to none – ‘Nulli Secundus’...

Sep 14, 2017

Consulate General of Guyana in New York improves services

Consulate General of Guyana in New York improves...

Sep 14, 2017

GAM allocated $10M towards strengthening of municipalities

GAM allocated $10M towards strengthening of...

Sep 14, 2017

Minster Ally meets with NOC; Five receive Presidential Pardon.

Minster Ally meets with NOC; Five receive...

Sep 14, 2017

Minister Ally discusses SLED project with Region 2 beneficiaries

Minister Ally discusses SLED project with Region...

Sep 14, 2017

Parika added to the list of ICT hub recipients

Parika added to the list of ICT hub recipients

Sep 13, 2017

“CH&PA has no intention of imposing on the people of Mocha/Arcadia” – CH&PA CEO

“CH&PA has no intention of imposing on the...

Sep 13, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 384 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 971,008 hits