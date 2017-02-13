Revival of sporting disciplines on cards for Region Two

GINA, GUYANA, Monday, February 13, 2017

The Ministry of Education’s, Department of Culture, Youth and Sport has employed a Sports Officer for Region Two. The region has been without such an officer for over a decade.

Regional Executive Officer (REO), Rupert Hopkinson told the Government Information Agency (GINA) that the administration hopes to create opportunities in the revival of several sporting disciplines across the region.

“It is hoped therefore that the public will make full use of the sports department and engage in collaborative ventures that can benefit clubs, communities and the region as a whole,” Hopkinson added.

Sports Officer, Herald Aldes, said that he is mainly focused on regularising a sports organisation in the region, with the assistance of a database to target the youths with talents in different disciplines.

“We need to have a working group so that the youths can participate in regional matches since the National Sports Commission does not allow unregulated groups to play in the organised games,” Aldes explained.

The Sports Officer said that there is an organised sports day planned for March 12, 2017 in observation of International Women’s Day, through the collaboration of several non-governmental agencies. He noted that the sports day is an alcohol-free activity, and will see the distribution of pamphlets and flyers provided by the region’s health department.

The officer noted that the administration is expected to organise a youth forum in April with the aim of reducing the suicide rate that has plagued the region.

Meanwhile, Region Two’s Information Development Officer, Elroy Stephney said that the youth officer assigned to the region continues to aid several villages including the hinterland areas through youth camps and training in educational disciplines. Projects organised by the President’s Youth Award Republic of Guyana (PYARG) are included.

Stephney noted that the youth officer has also undertaken to form youth groups in several communities so that, “they will flourish and maintain their cultures, and showcase their talent in different fields.”

The initiative will also serve as a way to provide exposure to young people attached to the groups to develop into leaders, Stephney added.

By: Neola Damon