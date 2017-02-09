Rewa residents discuss sport fishing potential with President

Georgetown, Guyana – (February 9, 2017) President David Granger, today, met with Toshao Garner Edwards, Mr. Rovin Alvin and Mr. Dickey Alvin of Rewa Village, Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo (Region Nine) to discuss the promotion of sport fishing, which is a major element of the community’s tourism product. The group was accompanied by Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Mr. Sydney Allicock. Head of the Department of Environment, Ms. NdibiSchwiers was also present at the meeting, which was held at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Rewa Village is seeking the Government’s intervention to ensure sport fishing is done within a legal framework and President Granger assured the visiting delegation that his Administration is committed to doing all in its power to protect the country’s unique and diverse species of flora and fauna.