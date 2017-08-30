Rice Board awards Bursary to 11 successful NGSA awardees

Eleven successful National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) awardees received a bursary from the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), as the entity continues to value the contribution of its stakeholders within the rice industry.

The students who come from Regions 2, 3, 5 and 6 are children of rice farmers. The GRDB has been awarding successful candidates of the Grade Six examination since its establishment in 1995.

General Manager (ag), Guyana Rice Development Board, Ms. Allison Peters stated that the awardees were children of key players within the rice industry and it is a gesture by the board in recognizing the contributions made over the years,” she said.

The Award includes the payment of an allowance for five consecutive years to the awardees during their secondary school studies.

“We value the contribution of your parents and guardians over the years, in ensuring that the rice industry continues to record successes in all areas…This is just the beginning of your journey and I implore you to strive for higher heights in your academic success,” Peters said.

The Directors, Management and staff of the Guyana Rice Development Board congratulate the recipients and encourage them to keep pursuing their academic development.