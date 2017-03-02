Righteous Invasion of Truth pays the First Lady a courtesy call

Georgetown, Guyana – (March 2, 2017) First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger was, yesterday, paid a courtesy call by Pastor Kwame Wilson and members of the Righteous Invasion of Truth (RIOT), a faith based organisation made up of members of the Kaneville Gospel Fellowship Church, which seeks to tackle social issues prevalent in Guyana. The meeting was held at the Office of the First Lady at State House.

The First Lady used the opportunity to encourage the group to become involve in community development activities. “I am very happy that you have found your niche in your community and that you can work within your ministry to push these things forward, create a group of young people who will grow into adults, who will be responsible and train their children the right way, make impact on their families and their communities the same way,” Mrs. Granger said.

The group briefed the First Lady, on activities they have planned out for the community of Kaneville, with the support of their Church. Pastor Kwame Wilson said that, “One of the visions of our church is to have an impact, equip the people so that they can have an impact on community and the nation,” Pastor Wilson said.

The group works with several other churches and has over the last six years conducted suicide prevention, and gender based violence outreaches in areas across Guyana.