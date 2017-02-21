Road Closure Notice for Flag Raising and Costume and Float Parade

(Georgetown, February 21, 2017) – The Ministry of Education – Department of Culture, Youth and Sport is notifying the public, especially motorists, of the following road closures for the 47th Republic Flag Raising Ceremony and the Costume and Float Parade.

On February 22, 2017 the following roads will be closed between 18:00hrs to 02:00hrs.

Old College and Brickdam Roads (No Entry East) Haley and Hadfield Streets (No Entry East) Hadfield and Chapel Place (No Entry West) Vlissengen and Durban Street (No Entry North) South Road and Shiv Chanderpaul Drive ( No Entry East) Regent Street and Vlissengen Road (No Entry South) Homestretch and Mandela Avenue (No Entry West) Hadfield Street and Mandela Avenue (No Entry West)

On February 23, 2017 the following roads will be closed between 06:00hrs to 00:00hrs.

Main Street East Carriageway and Quamina Street (No Entry South) Church and Water Streets (No Entry East) Church and Carmichael Streets (No Entry West) North Road and Wellington Street (No Entry West) Robb and King Streets (No Entry West) Regent and King Streets (No Entry West) Charlotte and King Streets (No Entry West) Croal and King Streets (No Entry West) Brickdam and Cornhill Street (No Entry East) Brickdam and Hadfield Street (No entry North) Magnet and Hadfield Street (No Entry North) Smyth and Hadfield Street (No entry North) Sandel Place and Croal Street (No entry South) Pollard Place and Hadfield Street (No Entry North) Pollard Place and Croal Street (No Entry South) Camp Street and Hadfield Street (No Entry North) Camp Street and Croal Street (No Entry South) United Place and Hadfield Street (No entry North) United Place and Croal Street (No Entry South) Austin Place and Hadfield Street (No Entry North) Austin Place and Croal Street (No Entry South) Lime and Hadfield Street (No Entry North) Chalmers Place and Croal Street (No Entry South) Brummell Place and Hadfield Street (No Entry North) Brummell Place and Croal Street (No Entry South) Winter Place and Hadfield Street (No Entry North) Winter Place and Croal Street ( No Entry South) Sandyman Place and Croal Street (No entry South) Old College Road and Hadfield Street (No Entry North) Haley and Handfield Street (No Entry East) Hadfield and Chapel Streets (No Entry West) Vlissengen and Durban Street (No Entry North) South Road and Shiv Chanderpaul Drive (No Entry East) Regent Street and Vlissengen Road (No Entry South) Homestretch and Mandela Avenues (No Entry West)

This information was provided by the Guyana Police Force‘s Traffic Headquarters, Eve Leary.