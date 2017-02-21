Road Closure Notice for Flag Raising and Costume and Float Parade

Feb 21, 2017 Government, Ministry of Education, News, Press Releases
(Georgetown, February 21, 2017) – The Ministry of Education – Department of Culture, Youth and Sport is notifying the public, especially motorists, of the following road closures for the 47th Republic Flag Raising Ceremony and the Costume and Float Parade.
On February 22, 2017 the following roads will be closed between 18:00hrs to 02:00hrs.
On February 23, 2017 the following roads will be closed between 06:00hrs to 00:00hrs.
This information was provided by the Guyana Police Force‘s Traffic Headquarters, Eve Leary.
Feb 21, 2017
Feb 21, 2017
Feb 21, 2017
Feb 21, 2017
Feb 21, 2017