Rockstone Fish Festival 2017 aims to attract international patrons

DPI, Guyana, Friday, October 20, 2017

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) launched its 12th Annual Rockstone Fish Festival today, at the Business Ministry’s Boardroom.

Events Officer, Ronald Smith said the festival aims to attract over two thousand local patrons with the hope of also enticing international visitors. “Rockstone Fish Festival basically attracts locals mainly, and what we want to do is up the ante for creating events that reach and attract international standards,” Smith said.

The weekend’s activities will include fishing, sporting competitions, touring and bird watching around the village among others.

Amatsyah Joseph, Events Coordinator explained that despite facing many constraints over the past three years, the committee is promising an eventful package this year.

“The main promise this year for the event is to give our patrons the confidential promise that all the events and competitions will be done in an orderly and respectable manner.”

The coordinator along with the committee’s tour guide, Dwight Canzius both gave assurances to patrons for safe transportation to the village and when returning.

“Rockstone Tourism Association has dedicated their time to make sure that each and every one of the boats leaving the landing; the passenger leaves with a life jacket. As it relates to the system of the captain we are going to make sure everyone who is going to operate a boat, they are eligible to do their job,” Joseph underscored.

Rockstone Fish Festival aims to drive tourism in Region Ten through attracting fishers countrywide. It was birthed by Director-General of Tourism, Donald Sinclair in 2006.

The opening ceremony will be held in Rockstone, 18 Miles from Linden on Saturday, October 28, and activities will conclude on October 29.

By: Crystal Stoll