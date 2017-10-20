Latest update October 20th, 2017 6:28 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Rockstone Fish Festival 2017 aims to attract international patrons

Oct 20, 2017 Government, Ministry of Business and Tourism, News

DPI, Guyana, Friday, October 20, 2017

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) launched its 12th Annual Rockstone Fish Festival today, at the Business Ministry’s Boardroom.

Some members of the Rockstone Tourism Association at the launch of the Rockstone Fish Festival 2017.

Events Officer, Ronald Smith said the festival aims to attract over two thousand local patrons with the hope of also enticing international visitors. “Rockstone Fish Festival basically attracts locals mainly, and what we want to do is up the ante for creating events that reach and attract international standards,” Smith said.

The weekend’s activities will include fishing, sporting competitions, touring and bird watching around the village among others.

Amatsyah Joseph, Events Coordinator explained that despite facing many constraints over the past three years, the committee is promising an eventful package this year.

“The main promise this year for the event is to give our patrons the confidential promise that all the events and competitions will be done in an orderly and respectable manner.”

The coordinator along with the committee’s tour guide, Dwight Canzius both gave assurances to patrons for safe transportation to the village and when returning.

“Rockstone Tourism Association has dedicated their time to make sure that each and every one of the boats leaving the landing; the passenger leaves with a life jacket. As it relates to the system of the captain we are going to make sure everyone who is going to operate a boat, they are eligible to do their job,” Joseph underscored.

Rockstone Fish Festival aims to drive tourism in Region Ten through attracting fishers countrywide. It was birthed by Director-General of Tourism, Donald Sinclair in 2006.

The opening ceremony will be held in Rockstone, 18 Miles from Linden on Saturday, October 28, and activities will conclude on October 29.

 

By: Crystal Stoll

Ronald Smith, Events Officer of Rockstone Fish Festival 2017.

Dwight Canzius, tour guide of Rockstone Fish Festival 2017.

 

Amatsyah Joseph, Events Coordinator of Rockstone Fish Festival 2017.

 

Recent Articles

Waste-to-Resource exhibition highlights benefits of recycling

Waste-to-Resource exhibition highlights benefits of recycling

Oct 20, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, October 20, 2017 The Ministry of Communities this morning opened a two-day exhibition on recycling waste material to utilizable resources. Darren Shako, Consultant Ministry of Communities explained, that the exhibition is another step to informing the public of all the ways...
Read More
EMS training intensifies

EMS training intensifies

Oct 20, 2017

Allsopp Point signage returns to Bartica

Allsopp Point signage returns to Bartica

Oct 20, 2017

National Sports Commission hosts second Special School Athletic Sports

National Sports Commission hosts second Special...

Oct 20, 2017

Over 1,000 stakeholders sensitised through FLGT funded projects

Over 1,000 stakeholders sensitised through FLGT...

Oct 20, 2017

GMC launches Agro Processors catalogue

GMC launches Agro Processors catalogue

Oct 20, 2017

Increased participation in second special athletic meet

Increased participation in second special...

Oct 20, 2017

Rockstone Fish Festival 2017 aims to attract international patrons

Rockstone Fish Festival 2017 aims to attract...

Oct 20, 2017

Catherina’s Lust, Baker Street residents benefit from improved access roads

Catherina’s Lust, Baker Street residents...

Oct 20, 2017

“We will put your interest first,” says Minister Harmon to sugar workers

“We will put your interest first,” says...

Oct 20, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 396 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,075,333 hits