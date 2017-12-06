Latest update December 5th, 2017 8:41 PM

Romanian Delegation to pursue mutual projects with Guyana – calls on PM

Dec 05, 2017

GEORGETOWN, Tuesday, December 5, 2017 – A Romanian Delegation headed by Her Excellency Daniela Gitman, Ambassador -at-Large for the United Nations Security Council paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, today at Public Buildings.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo, who is performing the functions of the President, welcomed Romania’s hand of friendship and their positive assurance to the rekindling of bilateral relations.

Her Excellency Ambassador Gitman thanked Prime Minister Nagamootoo for taking time out to meet with the Romanian Delegation during the budget debates.  Ambassador Gitman explained that she is here to discuss projects of common interest to both countries and to strengthen the relationship between Guyana and Romania.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge, Her Excellency Daniela Gitman, Ambassador –at-Large for the United Nations Security Council, Political Director for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Stefan Tinca and Rector of the University of Medicine and Pharmacy of city of Targul Mures Leonard Azamfirei.

 

