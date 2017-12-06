Romanian Delegation to pursue mutual projects with Guyana – calls on PM

Dec 05, 2017 Government, News, Office of the Prime Minister
GEORGETOWN, Tuesday, December 5, 2017 – A Romanian Delegation headed by Her Excellency Daniela Gitman, Ambassador -at-Large for the United Nations Security Council paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, today at Public Buildings.
Prime Minister Nagamootoo, who is performing the functions of the President, welcomed Romania’s hand of friendship and their positive assurance to the rekindling of bilateral relations.
Her Excellency Ambassador Gitman thanked Prime Minister Nagamootoo for taking time out to meet with the Romanian Delegation during the budget debates. Ambassador Gitman explained that she is here to discuss projects of common interest to both countries and to strengthen the relationship between Guyana and Romania.
Dec 05, 2017DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, December 04, 2017 The capital allocations for the administrative regions will see an increase of some eight percent in 2018. This was disclosed by Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan during the debates of the 2018 budget, this evening. Addressing regional development,...
Dec 05, 2017
Dec 05, 2017
Dec 05, 2017
Dec 05, 2017
Dec 05, 2017
Dec 05, 2017
Dec 05, 2017
Dec 05, 2017
Dec 05, 2017