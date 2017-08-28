Rose Hall Town embraces ‘green’ agenda for 175th Anniversary – Minister Harmon bowls off Cricket tournament finals

Georgetown, Guyana – (August 28, 2017) Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, last evening, congratulated the residents of Rose Hall, who are celebrating the 175th anniversary of the founding of the town, which he said has become an economic hub and a pioneer for development.

The Minister was the time speaking at the Final match of the Rose Hall Town ‘Green’ Economy Softball Tournament, which was organised in observance of the town’s Anniversary and the 72nd birthday anniversary of President David Granger at the Rose Hall Ground. The Minister bowled the first ball to start the final match of the tournament. “This historic event was part of the formation of the village movement in which freed slaves all along the coastland pooled their resources, bought plantations and set up villages and these villages laid the foundation of nationhood for the citizens of this country. Since then Rose Hall has developed; acquiring legal status in 1908, becoming a town in 1970 and, even though being the smallest town in Guyana, has made great strides on becoming the economic hub in East Berbice-Corentyne,” Minister Harmon said.

This year, the town is placing emphasis on the President’s vision of a ‘green’ economy and mitigating the effects of climate change. Through various activities planned to celebrate the anniversary, the organisers are hoping to educate the residents on why a ‘green’ agenda is important for Guyana and its citizens. Minister Harmon congratulated the Municipality, community leaders and residents for taking this step as a concerted effort is needed with every individual taking responsibility for the protection of the environment.

“I am quite pleased that you subscribe to the President’s vision and efforts to make the country a ‘green’ pathway and to establish a ‘green’ economy in Guyana; one that sustains economic prosperity, environmental security and social wellbeing. Actions start at the individual level and so we must all play a part by taking the actions, which can aid this process. I wish to offer the services of the Department of the Environment to assist you to acquire a better understanding of the measures that can be taken to promote the process of ‘greening’. I have no doubt that Rose Hall will live up to its reputation of being a pioneer in the ‘greening’ of the town,” he said. Minister Harmon also expressed congratulations to the teams that participated in the competition.

Mr. Mahadeo Panchu, Managing Director of KSM Investments Incorporated, who was a main sponsor of the Cricket

competition, supported the sentiments expressed by Minister Harmon as he noted that a collective effort is needed by all to achieve the goal of a ‘green’ economy. In this regard, he said that the Government has his support in its pursuit of a ‘green’ agenda.

Mr. Hilbert Foster, organiser of the event, said that the Town and its residents will continue to promote initiatives, which can boost the Town’s development and as such, the President’s ‘green’ agenda is being embraced.

Meanwhile, Mr. Foster noted the cricket tournament began three weeks ago with 18 teams. Four teams; Grill Masters Team, Hard Knocks Team, Prophecy Boys Team and the Jai Hind Cricket Club made it to the final leg of the tournament with Grill Masters Team taking home the top prize of $500,000 and a trophy sponsored by the Ministry of the Presidency.

The Prophecy Boys Team came in second place and was presented with a cash prize of $300,000 and trophy, the Hard Knocks Team took home third place and $100,000, while the Jai Hind Cricket Club was fourth and won $50,000. There were also prizes for the most sixes, most boundaries and Man-of-the-Match.

“This is the first competition of this magnitude in the entire Berbice. Throughout the competition we didn’t have any discipline problems so we are quite pleased and we would like to thank everyone who participated,” Mr. Foster said.