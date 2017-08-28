Latest update August 29th, 2017 12:00 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Rose Hall Town embraces ‘green’ agenda for 175th Anniversary –       Minister Harmon bowls off Cricket tournament finals

Aug 28, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana – (August 28, 2017Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, last evening, congratulated the residents of Rose Hall, who are celebrating the 175th anniversary of the founding of the town, which he said has become an economic hub and a pioneer for development.

Minister Harmon presents the Man-of-the- Match prize to Mr. Roy Jafarally of the Grill Master Team.

The Minister was the time speaking at the Final match of the Rose Hall Town ‘Green’ Economy Softball Tournament, which was organised in observance of the town’s Anniversary and the 72nd birthday anniversary of President David Granger at the Rose Hall Ground. The Minister bowled the first ball to start the final match of the tournament.  “This historic event was part of the formation of the village movement in which freed slaves all along the coastland pooled their resources, bought plantations and set up villages and these villages laid the foundation of nationhood for the citizens of this country. Since then Rose Hall has developed; acquiring legal status in 1908, becoming a town in 1970 and, even though being the smallest town in Guyana, has made great strides on becoming the economic hub in East Berbice-Corentyne,” Minister Harmon said.

This year, the town is placing emphasis on the President’s vision of a ‘green’ economy and mitigating the effects of climate change. Through various activities planned to celebrate the anniversary, the organisers are hoping to educate the residents on why a ‘green’ agenda is important for Guyana and its citizens. Minister Harmon congratulated the Municipality, community leaders and residents for taking this step as a concerted effort is needed with every individual taking responsibility for the protection of the environment.

“I am quite pleased that you subscribe to the President’s vision and efforts to make the country a ‘green’ pathway and to establish a ‘green’ economy in Guyana; one that sustains economic prosperity, environmental security and social wellbeing. Actions start at the individual level and so we must all play a part by taking the actions, which can aid this process. I wish to offer the services of the Department of the Environment to assist you to acquire a better understanding of the measures that can be taken to promote the process of ‘greening’. I have no doubt that Rose Hall will live up to its reputation of being a pioneer in the ‘greening’ of the town,” he said. Minister Harmon also expressed congratulations to the teams that participated in the competition.

Mr. Mahadeo Panchu, Managing Director of KSM Investments Incorporated, who was a main sponsor of the Cricket

A section of the crowd gathered yesterday at the Rose Hall Ground for the finals of the Softball Cricket Tournament in honour of the town’s 175th Anniversary and President David Granger’s 72nd birthday anniversary.

competition, supported the sentiments expressed by Minister Harmon as he noted that a collective effort is needed by all to achieve the goal of a ‘green’ economy. In this regard, he said that the Government has his support in its pursuit of a ‘green’ agenda.

Mr. Hilbert Foster, organiser of the event, said that the Town and its residents will continue to promote initiatives, which can boost the Town’s development and as such, the President’s ‘green’ agenda is being embraced.

Meanwhile, Mr. Foster noted the cricket tournament began three weeks ago with 18 teams. Four teams; Grill Masters Team, Hard Knocks Team, Prophecy Boys Team and the Jai Hind Cricket Club made it to the final leg of the tournament with Grill Masters Team taking home the top prize of $500,000 and a trophy sponsored by the Ministry of the Presidency.

The Prophecy Boys Team came in second place and was presented with a cash prize of $300,000 and trophy, the Hard Knocks Team took home third place and $100,000, while the Jai Hind Cricket Club was fourth and won $50,000. There were also prizes for the most sixes, most boundaries and Man-of-the-Match.

“This is the first competition of this magnitude in the entire Berbice. Throughout the competition we didn’t have any discipline problems so we are quite pleased and we would like to thank everyone who participated,” Mr. Foster said.

Hit it for a six! That was the chant of the crowd yesterday as Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon took to the fields to bowl the first ball to kick start the finals of the cricket tournament.

Hit it for a six! That was the chant of the crowd yesterday as Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon took to the fields to bowl the first ball to kick start the finals of the cricket tournament.

 

Recent Articles

GCAA launches investigation into most recent plane crash-Director General to meet with operators-Safety Management System operational

GCAA launches investigation into most recent plane crash-Director...

Aug 29, 2017

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has launched an investigation into the fatal aircraft accident involving Air Services Limited Cessna 206 aircraft with registration number 8R-GFM which crashed on August 27, 2017. The pilot, Captain Imran Khan, who was the lone occupant of the aircraft,...
Read More
North Pakaraima Football tournament

North Pakaraima Football tournament

Aug 28, 2017

Three Region Nine children rescued from abusive home

Three Region Nine children rescued from abusive...

Aug 28, 2017

President pledges support for Diocese of Guyana’s education programmes -at 175th anniversary

President pledges support for Diocese of...

Aug 28, 2017

Several key Hinterland roads to be rehabilitated by year end-  concrete and asphaltic mixes to be utilized

Several key Hinterland roads to be rehabilitated...

Aug 28, 2017

Sophia Centre youth shines at CSEC

Sophia Centre youth shines at CSEC

Aug 28, 2017

Youth in Natural Resources Apprenticeship graduate

Youth in Natural Resources Apprenticeship

Aug 28, 2017

“Aranaputa Valley” seeking  international markets

“Aranaputa Valley” seeking  international...

Aug 28, 2017

Cabinet notes award of 28 multi-million dollar contracts

Cabinet notes award of 28 multi-million dollar...

Aug 28, 2017

Minister Norton to take up responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport -Minister Henry confirmed as Minister of Education

Minister Norton to take up responsibility for...

Aug 28, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 381 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 924,248 hits