Rotary Governor pledges more help

Office of the Prime Minister, Georgetown, Friday, March 3, 2017 – Mr Roger Bose, Rotary’s District Governor, today paid a courtesy visit on Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, now performing functions of the President, who is the patron of Guyana’s Rotary Club.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo welcomed pledges by the Trinidadian –born Governor to promote the works done by the clubs in several communities.

The Prime Minister requested Rotary to publicise and promote works being done in Guyana and assured his support to help Rotary to provide material assistance to needy institutions.

The Rotary Governor for the Caribbean raised as an issue access to duty – free concessions for gifts such as wheel chairs for such institutions.

The Governor was accompanied by Guyanese Rotarians Mr Ramesh Seebarran, Ms Lunan Falconer and Ms Lisa Foster.