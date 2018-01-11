Rugby players to have designated field

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 10, 2018

Athletes participating in the game of rugby will very soon have a designated area where they will be able to train and effectively prepare for regional and international meets.

Director of Sport, Christopher Jones told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the National Sports Commission (NSC) has adopted the rugby field in the National Park which will be dedicated to the Rugby Association.

The field is expected to undergo major rehabilitation works under the ground enhancement programme for 2018. Upon completion of the ground, it will be outfitted with adequate lighting and bleachers for spectators. The Ministry of Public Infrastructure will also be providing several loads of earth to develop the field.

The project which was slated to commence late last year, saw it being delayed due to the inclement weather and the availability of soil. Nevertheless, by the first quarter of this year, Jones said that works on the site should commence.

The move by the National Sports Commission is part of developing sports in Guyana. Over the years, Guyana National Rugby Team, better known as the ‘Green Machine’, has made tremendous strides in the international arena both in the shorter format of the game, RAN 7 and the longer format RAN 15s. The ‘Green Machine’ has won back-to-back South Zone titles against Jamaica in 2016 and Trinidad and Tobago in 2017 claiming the South Zone title falling short to RAN 15s giants Mexico in 2016 and USA in 2017.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

