Ruimveldt’s Children Home feted by Guyana Marriott Hotel

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, December 4, 2017

In the spirit of the season, children who reside at the Ruimveldt’s Children Home were treated to an evening of carol singing, gifts, treats and the official lighting of the Guyana Marriott Hotel’s Christmas Tree.

In 2014, the hotel’s management made the decision to adopt the home in 2014, which accommodates approximately 20 children between the ages of two to 17 year. It also provides 24-hour care to the vulnerable children selected by the Ministry of Social Protection.

According to the General Manager, of the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Eduardo Reple, hosting the event deepens the special bond between the hotel and the home and it is one that will continue.

Reple noted that though the hotel has provided assistance throughout the year as it relates to renovation and other upgrades, he hopes to further extend an open arm to the children of the home.

The General Manager thanked the hotel’s staff for assisting in making the event a truly memorable for the children.

Students of the Bishop’s High School choir also made quite an impact with their medley of Christmas songs which garnered them much attention from other curious onlookers beside their special invitees.

By: Neola Damon

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/