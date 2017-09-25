Latest update September 25th, 2017 6:24 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Rupanau receives its land title document

Sep 25, 2017 Government, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, News

DPI, Guyana, Monday, September 25, 2017

Rupanau, located in the Deep South, Region Nine has received its land title document, guaranteeing its absolute ownership of 11184.16 acres of community land.

Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock handing over the document to Douglas Casimero, Toshao of Aishalton.

Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock handed over the document to Aishalton’s Toshao, Douglas Casimero, on behalf of Rupanau, on September 23 at the St Ignatius Benab.

The Minister explained that the community’s land titling process was completed in September 2015; however, the document was only recently finalised, hence the hand-over this year.

Minister Allicock noted that the presentation of the document is timely since it coincides with Indigenous Heritage Month. “The people have something more to celebrate”, he enthused.

Under the Guyana REDD + Investment Fund (GRIF), the government in 2013 signed a US$10.7M document for the implementation of the Land Titling and Demarcation project. The venture came to an end in 2016, however, the Ministry requested an extension in the 2017 budget. This resulted in $165M earmarked for the advancement of the remaining identified areas for land titling.

In 2016, almost 1,000 square kilometers of land was demarcated in Regions One, Seven, and Eight.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

Recent Articles

CC&PA booth notes positive interaction with public

CC&PA booth notes positive interaction with public

Sep 25, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, September 25, 2017 In observance of Child Protection Week 2017 under the theme, “Partnering with Families and Communities for positive outcomes with children”, the Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA) through the Ministry of Social Protection on Monday hosted a...
Read More
Rupanau receives its land title document

Rupanau receives its land title document

Sep 25, 2017

Businesses participate in first ever local CCAA “oil and gas conference”

Businesses participate in first ever local CCAA...

Sep 25, 2017

Millions $$$ to improve water distribution to Buxton.

Millions $$$ to improve water distribution to...

Sep 25, 2017

Improvement shown in Region Six’s literacy and numeracy  

Improvement shown in Region Six’s literacy and...

Sep 25, 2017

Region 10 ministerial outreach addresses residents’ concerns

Region 10 ministerial outreach addresses...

Sep 25, 2017

COURTESY CALL

COURTESY CALL

Sep 25, 2017

Rice shipment to Cuba sets sail – first in eighteen years

Rice shipment to Cuba sets sail – first in...

Sep 25, 2017

President to meet with UN Secretary General to discuss border controversy with Venezuela

President to meet with UN Secretary General to...

Sep 25, 2017

Activities planned for World Maritime Day 2017

Activities planned for World Maritime Day 2017

Sep 25, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 386 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,000,543 hits