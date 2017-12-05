Rural Hinterland Housing Programme continues.

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, November 05, 2017

The government’s Sustainable Hinterland Housing programme funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) continues to offer hope to many families living in these far-flung regions. The programme has thus far seen the completion of 71 houses and replacement of 47 roofs in Regions One (Barima Waini) and Nine (Upper Takatu- Upper Essequibo).

Minister within the Ministry of Communities Valerie Adams Patterson-Yearwood told the National Assembly on Monday that under this programme, some 317 households have been identified for full-house subsidies. These include 93 in Region One and 224 in Region Nine, while 86 households or 516 beneficiaries will see roof replacements across twelve communities in Regions One and Nine; 33 in Region One and 53 in Region Nine.

According to Minister Patterson-Yearwood, construction is currently ongoing for 64 more houses in the two regions and will be completed by December 29, 2017.

She explained that based on the lessons learnt from the IDB funded rural hinterland housing programme in Regions One and Nine, an intervention was designed for rural hinterland housing in Region Seven (Cayuni-Mazaruni). As such, in September, the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) board approved the disbursement of 85 roof replacement subsidies in four Upper Mazaruni communities for 2017. Namely: Kako, Kamarang/Warawatta, Quebanang and Waramadong.

The rural hinterland housing programme, which began as a pilot in Regions One and Nine, in 2012, caters for the construction of houses and the replacement of roofs. It focused on improving livability by addressing sustainable housing and, by putting in place the proper infrastructure such as water and sanitation.

The pilot programme concluded in 2015 and due to its success, the government decided to have it continued until 2019 at a cost of US$3.1M.

When the project concludes, it is expected to benefit over 600 families in Regions One and Nine.

By: Alexis Rodney

