Russia, Trinidad Presidents congratulate Guyana on 47th Republic Anniversary

Georgetown, Guyana – (February 22, 2017) President of the Russian Federation, His Excellency Vladimir Putin and President of Trinidad and Tobago, His Excellency Anthony Carmona have both written to President David Granger to extend felicitations on the occasion of Guyana’s 47th Republic Anniversary.

President Putin, in his message, said that he is pleased to note the friendly and cordial relations, which have existed between the two countries. “I am confident that further strengthening of constructive bilateral cooperation in different fields suits to the basic interests of our nations. I wish to you, good health and success and to the Guyanese people, well-being and prosperity,” Mr. Putin wrote.

Meanwhile, President Carmona, in his message, said that the Government and People of Trinidad and Tobago are “pleased to extend to you and to the Government and people of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, greetings and congratulations on the occasion of your country’s Republic Day”.

Guyana will observe its 47th Republic Anniversary on Thursday, February 23, 2017. The occasion will be marked by the traditional flag raising ceremony on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Durban Park, followed by the Mashramani Parade on the 23rd.