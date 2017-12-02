Sandra Jones laid to rest

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, December, 02 2017

Renowned and former Human Resources Management Consultant and Commissioner on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Sandra Jones, was laid to rest yesterday following a stirring funeral service at the Trinity Methodist Church.

In attendance were His Excellency President David Granger, Technical Advisor, Tertiary Education to the Minister of Education, Vincent Alexander, Chairman of the Guyana Oil Company (Guyoil) Lance Carberry, Former Prime Minister Samuel Hinds, and Former Minister of Public Works, Robeson Benn among other officials.

In his tribute, Vincent Alexander recalled Jones’ tenure at GECOM where she performed admirably. He said Jones took her job seriously and functioned exceptionally. “She became the commissioner with in-depth knowledge of the operation…. She was also good in her counselling; I sought and welcomed her wisdom on many issues. Her contributions to debates and decision making were also overwhelming.”

Alexander further noted that Jones’ contribution also involved field work while she was a commissioner. “We at GECOM have lost a valuable one may her soul rest in peace.”

Technical Advisor, Tertiary Education to the Minister of Education, Vincent Alexander along with other pall-bearers taking Sandra Jones’ body to the front of the church Some of the relatives and friends of the late Sandra Jones gathered at the service H.E. President David Granger greeting relatives and friends of the late Sandra Jones

Chairman of the Guyana Oil Company (Guyoil) Lance Carberry also shared similar sentiments noting that Jones was a dedicated professional and also a great individual in person. Carberry who first met Jones as a school girl noted that she was an industrious worker in the bauxite industry and has contributed greatly towards the transformation of Guyoil.

Former PNC parliamentarian Dunstan Barrow recalled his experiences and memories with Jones and other residents and friends paid tribute to the late stalwart.

In 2012, following the death of Mr. Robert Williams, President Granger, who was then Leader of the Opposition, appointed her as Commissioner to GECOM.

In 2015, upon the establishment of the COI into the Public Service by President Granger, Jones was appointed as a commissioner given her skill set and long-standing experience in the field. As recent as October, she served on the Government’s negotiation team for talks between the administration and the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) for wages and salary increases for 2017.

Jones, who was awarded the Golden Arrow of Achievement in 2016 in recognition of her long and effective service in the field of Management Consultancy, passed away at the age of 71 November 19, 2017, after a period of illness.

By: Ranetta La Fleur

