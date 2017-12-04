Latest update December 4th, 2017 10:19 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Santa Rosa, Kwebanna to get cassava flour and coffee production facilities

Dec 04, 2017 Government, News, Parliament

DPI, Guyana, Monday, December 4, 2017

In an effort to create employment opportunities for indigenous women and youth, the government has set aside over $30 million to embark on income generating projects by promoting agriculture, agro and food-processing, eco-tourism and youth entrepreneurship in the hinterland regions.

Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe.

This is according to Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe, during her presentation on the first day of the 2018 National Budget Debate.

One such project is the establishment of a $10 million Coffee Production Facility in Santa Rosa, Region One. According to Minister Garrido-Lowe, the flagship project will generate much-needed revenue for the village, resulting in an improved standard of living for over 100 persons, including some 20 farmers, their families and businesses.

The sum of $10 million was also allocated for a Cassava Flour production plant in Kwebanna Village also in Region One. This economic venture will directly benefit some 1,000 residents in Kwebanna and surrounding communities including Waikarabie and Warapoka, and some 400 farmers along the Kumaka/Kwebanna road.

“The first peoples’ of this country produce a lot of cassava but Guyanese do not eat the amount of cassava bread or farine that they can produce… and anytime they plant more than they can eat and attempt to introduce it into the local Guyanese market, they suffer losses… Cassava is an absolutely healthy dietary choice which should have been promoted a long time ago to the entire Guyanese nation,” Minister Garrido-Lowe noted.

Communities, including Smith’s Creek and Imbotero in the Mabaruma sub-District, Region One, will also benefit from crab meat and fish processing project. These two communities have been existing on a day to day basis from the sale of crab and fish.  This processing and packaging facility will allow for a longer shelf life for crab meat and fish, creating more sales for these products.

Additionally, the sum of $10 million has been allocated for the Lapidary Workshop in Monkey Mountain. Introductory training will commence next week with 20 persons from the communities of Monkey Mountain, Tuseneng, Kurukabaru, Kato, and Mikwak. Participants of this two-week workshop will be trained to recognise and gather quality semi-precious stones, how to test them and to learn the history of the various stones.

In the second phase of training at least six of the participants will be trained in cutting, polishing, and jewellery making. Additionally, craftsmen and women will benefit by creating unique cases out of tibisiri, nibi, wood and spun cotton, for the different pieces of jewellery.

According to Minister Garrido-Lowe, the marketing of this business will be done via the internet giving anyone across the globe an opportunity to shop for exotic indigenous jewellery produced by indigenous people.

Another positive spin-off from this economic venture is tourism. Visitors will be taken on semi-precious stone hunting and gathering trips and taught how to recognise quality stones. They will also be able to select the stones they wish to craft their jewellery pieces from, after which the lapidary workshop will produce the pieces for them. This project will create employment for at least 20 persons in each of the five communities that will be involved and an additional ten more in Monkey Mountain itself.

These are just a few of the transformative economic ventures that the government will be supporting in 2018 towards the economic empowerment of the Indigenous people.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

 

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

$224M allocated for green sustainable projects in hinterland -17.5m for eco-tourism

$224M allocated for green sustainable projects in hinterland -17.5m...

Dec 04, 2017

DIP Guyana, Monday, December 4, 2017 The sum of Two hundred and twenty-four million ($224M) has been allocated in the 2018 National Budget to support green sustainable projects in 215 indigenous villages and communities across the country. The monies will be disbursed in the form of Presidential...
Read More
Ruimveldt’s Children Home feted by Guyana Marriott Hotel

Ruimveldt’s Children Home feted by Guyana...

Dec 04, 2017

Work with central government for the development of Guyana- Carrington

Work with central government for the development...

Dec 04, 2017

Min. Cummings defends 2018 health budget

Min. Cummings defends 2018 health budget

Dec 04, 2017

Job creation a priority for Social Protection Ministry

Job creation a priority for Social Protection...

Dec 04, 2017

GuySuCo workers to benefit from alternative job employment

GuySuCo workers to benefit from alternative job...

Dec 04, 2017

“We are not where we want to be, but we surely are not where we used to be” – Housing Minister

“We are not where we want to be, but we surely...

Dec 04, 2017

‘PM for a day’ completes internship at OPM

‘PM for a day’ completes internship...

Dec 04, 2017

Santa Rosa, Kwebanna to get cassava flour and coffee production facilities

Santa Rosa, Kwebanna to get cassava flour and...

Dec 04, 2017

Minister Gaskin outlines measures taken to attract business investors

Minister Gaskin outlines measures taken to...

Dec 04, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 405 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,231,697 hits