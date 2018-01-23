Latest update January 23rd, 2018 7:28 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Sea Vessel to aid monitoring of Guyana’s fishing resources

Jan 23, 2018 Government, Ministry of Agriculture, News

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, January 23, 2018

As efforts continue to monitor the country’s marine resources, the Ministry of Agriculture’s (MOA) Department of Fisheries has budgeted $54M for the acquisition of a vessel to monitor boats fishing in the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)

Chief Fisheries Officer, Denzil Roberts.

Chief Fisheries Officer, Denzil Roberts told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the acquisition of the sea vessel later in 2018 will vastly enhance the agency’s ability to monitor local and international fishing vessels licensed to ply their trade in local waters.

“We were awarded some money to buy the boat and we are hoping to acquire that this year. If we were to get our own boat we would be able to function more effective.”

In addition, the Chief Fisheries Officer said monitoring at sea is critical to local fishers.

“We will be able to go out and check the boats and see if they are registered. Also, for us to have access to the American market for shrimp/sea bob we have to use the turtle excluder device to ensure turtles do not get caught in the nets. So, the Americans would come every two years sometimes once a year to inspect the vessel and also our records of how we inspect.”

Roberts also pointed out that the vessel will be instrumental since “one of the main concerns is that we don’t do at-sea boarding because they could go out there with their net intact but when they reach out there we don’t know what’s happening. So, that would be another function that we would be able to perform.”

The MOA’s Fisheries Department is the agency responsible for oversight of the local fishing industry. Among its responsibilities are licensing and monitoring of vessels plying their trade in the country’s exclusive economic zone of the Atlantic Ocean.

 

By: Kidackie Amsterdam

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Anna Catherina Early Childhood Development Centre to be opened soon

Anna Catherina Early Childhood Development Centre to be opened soon

Jan 23, 2018

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, January 23, 2018 Residents of Anna Catherina and surrounding areas will soon benefit from an Early Childhood Development Centre which is slated to be commissioned in March. This was disclosed by Regional Executive Officer (REO) Denis Jaikaran in an interview with the...
Read More
Youth Department to be more proactive

Youth Department to be more proactive

Jan 23, 2018

Digitisation of old age pension service ongoing

Digitisation of old age pension service ongoing

Jan 23, 2018

Significant reduction in pit wall collapse related fatalities – More training to reduce death by falling trees

Significant reduction in pit wall collapse...

Jan 23, 2018

Restructuring of EPA to foster modern environmental regulatory body

Restructuring of EPA to foster modern...

Jan 23, 2018

OCC hosts final validation workshop for access to Green Climate Fund

OCC hosts final validation workshop for access to...

Jan 23, 2018

GCAA exploring avenues to increase revenue

GCAA exploring avenues to increase revenue

Jan 23, 2018

Sea Vessel to aid monitoring of Guyana’s fishing resources

Sea Vessel to aid monitoring of Guyana’s...

Jan 23, 2018

Street lights for critical areas in Corentyne – MPI

Street lights for critical areas in Corentyne...

Jan 23, 2018

653,754 ounces of gold declared in 2017

653,754 ounces of gold declared in 2017

Jan 23, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 415 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,398,189 hits