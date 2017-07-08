Latest update July 7th, 2017 11:37 PM

DPI, Guyana, Information For Nation Building

Latest News

SEBI to boost entrepreneurial skills among persons in Guyana and the Region

Jul 07, 2017 Government, Ministry of Education, News

DPI, GUYANA, July,7, 2017

The University of Guyana(UG) launched its School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI) at the Roraima Duke Lodge, Kingston Friday. SEBI is geared towards providing the nation with the entrepreneurial and business requirements it needs to develop, equip and certify persons in the Public and Private Sector.

Vice Chancellor and Principal of the University of Guyana, Professor Ivelaw Griffth.

Guyanese and people from across the Caribbean can now be highly certified and trained in Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation at the UG from the September 20117 semester. The Programme benefits include Liberal arts focus, Critical thinking classes, Foreign language requirement, Internship and practical experiences, Community outreach, Experiential learning, Workshops including etiquette training, Interactive classes and Business simulations and Case studies.

Visiting Professor Business Strategy, Dean Designate School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation, Professor Leyland Lucas said that SEBI has a value system under the theme, “ESCAPE”. E-Ethics, S-Superiority, C- Character, A- Academics, P-Professionalism and E- Engagement. Professor Lucas pointed out that all the courses that will be offered under CEBI are ‘Accredited’. Professor Lucas said that SEBI has to make a contribution to Guyana’s society at all levels

Additionally, Professor Lucas stated that another important element that is created under SEBI is “CEED” Centre for

Visiting Professor Business Strategy Dean Designate School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation, Professor Leyland Lucas.

Entrepreneurship and Economic Development. He explained that this will be an entity that will allow students from UG to join forces with business students and turn their ideas into innovations and revenue generating opportunities.

“The things that we are doing at SEBI and will do at SEBI are geared at taking this nation forward, we have to change and SEBI comes as one of the architects of that change,” Professor Lucas said.

Ambassador of Mexico to Guyana, Ivan Robero Sierra Medel said the SEBI’s inception is a step in the right direction in the involving efforts to jump-start Guyana’s economic development, as it brings together academia and the private sector, Georgetown and the hinterland, overseas based Guyanese and the many friends that Guyana has in the region and around the world.

Ambassador of Mexico to Guyana, Ivan Robero Sierra Medel.

The Ambassador further noted that UG sits at the heart of the nation and the society and economy better than anyone else. He said that Guyana’s Private Sector has a unique drive and passion to get things done and SEBI can become the strategic asset to take advantage of the international best practices and successful experiences in the specific field of doing business.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Caribbean Container Incorporated, Patrica Bacchus in her remarks said that SEBI will provide stand-alone programme options in various aspects of business management at graduate and post-graduate levels. She noted that it will cater to continuous education of academics, professionals and technicians alike, by making available complimentary courses that assist the knowledge and skills based persons already in the workforce.

Bacchus added that SEBI boasts a design which is user friendly and specially tailored to the needs of applicants and

Vice Chancellor and Principal of the University of Guyana, Professor Ivelaw Griffth and other lectures of the University of Guyana unveiling SEBI’s.

promise to offer a wide variety of short courses and full time programmes that would make significant strides in developing Guyana’s human capital.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Roraima Airways, Captain Gerald Gouveia, representing the Private Sector, said that the school will help existing and budding entrepreneurs in the country to think creatively to boost their business.

Vice Chancellor and Principal of the University of Guyana, Professor Ivelaw Griffth thanked all those who were involved in the feasibility study towards  establishing the School and noted that the School is a timely investment for the country.

Programmes available under the Undergraduate Degree include Accounting, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Management, Marketing, Supply Chain Management and Tourism Management, while Graduate Degree Courses include Entrepreneurship, Supply Chain management and General Management.

Executive and Professional short courses will also be available in the future.

 

By: Gabreila Patram

Recent Articles

SEBI to boost entrepreneurial skills among persons in Guyana and the Region

SEBI to boost entrepreneurial skills among persons in Guyana and the...

Jul 07, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, July,7, 2017 The University of Guyana(UG) launched its School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI) at the Roraima Duke Lodge, Kingston Friday. SEBI is geared towards providing the nation with the entrepreneurial and business requirements it needs to develop, equip and...
Read More
Minister Allicock assured the Upper Mazaruni residents of govt support to their development

Minister Allicock assured the Upper Mazaruni...

Jul 07, 2017

Flood update in Region six and nine

Flood update in Region six and nine

Jul 07, 2017

Minister of State urges regional officials to fulfill their responsibilities

Minister of State urges regional officials to...

Jul 07, 2017

Cabinet approves three external loan agreements valued  over US$25M

Cabinet approves three external loan agreements...

Jul 07, 2017

Special Purpose Unit to handle divestment and privatization of GuySuCo’s assets

Special Purpose Unit to handle divestment and...

Jul 07, 2017

FAREWELL VISIT OF ISRAELI AMBASSADOR

FAREWELL VISIT OF ISRAELI AMBASSADOR

Jul 07, 2017

Cabinet approves attendance to more oversea conference

Cabinet approves attendance to more oversea...

Jul 07, 2017

Inter-Ministerial task force to improve performance of manufacturing servicing industry -Minister of State

Inter-Ministerial task force to improve...

Jul 07, 2017

Guyana to honor its obligations as a CDB member

Guyana to honor its obligations as a CDB member

Jul 07, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 352 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 805,143 hits