SEBI to boost entrepreneurial skills among persons in Guyana and the Region

DPI, GUYANA, July,7, 2017

The University of Guyana(UG) launched its School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI) at the Roraima Duke Lodge, Kingston Friday. SEBI is geared towards providing the nation with the entrepreneurial and business requirements it needs to develop, equip and certify persons in the Public and Private Sector.

Guyanese and people from across the Caribbean can now be highly certified and trained in Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation at the UG from the September 20117 semester. The Programme benefits include Liberal arts focus, Critical thinking classes, Foreign language requirement, Internship and practical experiences, Community outreach, Experiential learning, Workshops including etiquette training, Interactive classes and Business simulations and Case studies.

Visiting Professor Business Strategy, Dean Designate School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation, Professor Leyland Lucas said that SEBI has a value system under the theme, “ESCAPE”. E-Ethics, S-Superiority, C- Character, A- Academics, P-Professionalism and E- Engagement. Professor Lucas pointed out that all the courses that will be offered under CEBI are ‘Accredited’. Professor Lucas said that SEBI has to make a contribution to Guyana’s society at all levels

Additionally, Professor Lucas stated that another important element that is created under SEBI is “CEED” Centre for

Entrepreneurship and Economic Development. He explained that this will be an entity that will allow students from UG to join forces with business students and turn their ideas into innovations and revenue generating opportunities.

“The things that we are doing at SEBI and will do at SEBI are geared at taking this nation forward, we have to change and SEBI comes as one of the architects of that change,” Professor Lucas said.

Ambassador of Mexico to Guyana, Ivan Robero Sierra Medel said the SEBI’s inception is a step in the right direction in the involving efforts to jump-start Guyana’s economic development, as it brings together academia and the private sector, Georgetown and the hinterland, overseas based Guyanese and the many friends that Guyana has in the region and around the world.

The Ambassador further noted that UG sits at the heart of the nation and the society and economy better than anyone else. He said that Guyana’s Private Sector has a unique drive and passion to get things done and SEBI can become the strategic asset to take advantage of the international best practices and successful experiences in the specific field of doing business.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Caribbean Container Incorporated, Patrica Bacchus in her remarks said that SEBI will provide stand-alone programme options in various aspects of business management at graduate and post-graduate levels. She noted that it will cater to continuous education of academics, professionals and technicians alike, by making available complimentary courses that assist the knowledge and skills based persons already in the workforce.

Bacchus added that SEBI boasts a design which is user friendly and specially tailored to the needs of applicants and

promise to offer a wide variety of short courses and full time programmes that would make significant strides in developing Guyana’s human capital.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Roraima Airways, Captain Gerald Gouveia, representing the Private Sector, said that the school will help existing and budding entrepreneurs in the country to think creatively to boost their business.

Vice Chancellor and Principal of the University of Guyana, Professor Ivelaw Griffth thanked all those who were involved in the feasibility study towards establishing the School and noted that the School is a timely investment for the country.

Programmes available under the Undergraduate Degree include Accounting, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Management, Marketing, Supply Chain Management and Tourism Management, while Graduate Degree Courses include Entrepreneurship, Supply Chain management and General Management.

Executive and Professional short courses will also be available in the future.

By: Gabreila Patram