Latest update September 26th, 2017 6:48 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Second Annual Jeopardy competition launched- Teachers lead by example

Sep 26, 2017 Government, Ministry of Education, News

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Leading by example, Primary School teachers once again competed in the Annual Jeopardy Competition held at Pegasus Hotel, Savannah Suite.

The competition aims to enable the involvement of teachers during Education Month’s activities, and develop a positive attitude and the support of students towards their teachers.

The first-round participants set to compete against each other.

The annual activity was a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Education and Hodder Education which saw eight (8) of the eleven (11) educational districts participating.

In brief remarks, Senior Educator Verina Layne said that this year’s competition has seen more involvement of teachers from Region One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, 10 and Georgetown compared to last year’s competition that featured teachers from Regions Three, Four, Five, Six and Ten.

Layne explained that “the contestants will compete in a quiz game comprising of two rounds, jeopardy, and final jeopardy except in the finals where a double jeopardy will be played”.  The questions covered a variety of topics mainly from six broad categories: Science, Social Studies, English Language, Mathematics, Literature and School Administration.

The first round of the competition consisted of five categories with clues that were valued from 100 to 500 points, which were doubled in the second round. “The rules are that the jeopardy round will begin with the teams who placed first in the draw and they will indicate their willingness to answer a question by pressing a buzzer.  One team player must phrase the answer in the form of a question. The team also has five seconds to respond to a clue”, Layne explained.

A representative from Hodder Education – one of the largest education publishers in the UK and internationally – spoke of their commitment to focusing on school and college markets, and providing a wide range of market-focused innovative print and digital services among other areas.

The final round of the competition saw three finalists competing to attain the highest score to win.

Last year, Region Four were declared the winners with 16,500 points, followed by Georgetown with a score of 15,100 points and Region Three with 5000 points.

 

By: Neola Damon

Teachers from Cyril Potter College attending the Annual Jeopardy Competition.

Some of the primary school teachers competing in the Annual Jeopardy Competition.

 

Recent Articles

Guyana looks forward to successful resolution of controversy with Venezuela, will remain committed to UN process

Guyana looks forward to successful resolution of controversy with...

Sep 26, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (September 26, 2017) President David Granger has reiterated his Government’s commitment to the course of action outlined by former United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Mr. Ban Ki-moon regarding the Guyana-Venezuela controversy. He made this clear during his meeting with...
Read More
Second Annual Jeopardy competition launched- Teachers lead by example

Second Annual Jeopardy competition launched-...

Sep 26, 2017

Message of Condolence by His Excellency, Brigadier David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on the death of Leonard Archibald

Message of Condolence by His Excellency,...

Sep 26, 2017

City teachers benefit from Child Abuse Awareness Session

City teachers benefit from Child Abuse Awareness...

Sep 26, 2017

200 Day Care facilities registered, 53 licensed

200 Day Care facilities registered, 53 licensed

Sep 26, 2017

Construction of National Training Centre to commence shortly

Construction of National Training Centre to...

Sep 26, 2017

Lands cleared for construction of 60 houses in Amelia’s Ward

Lands cleared for construction of 60 houses in...

Sep 26, 2017

‘Guyana strategically positioned to be ICT driver in the region’ – Minster Hughes

‘Guyana strategically positioned to be ICT...

Sep 26, 2017

Constitutional reform still a government priority – Min. Trotman

Constitutional reform still a government priority...

Sep 26, 2017

3Gs initiative introduced to Region One schools

3Gs initiative introduced to Region One schools

Sep 26, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 387 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,004,463 hits