Second syndicate group formed with Bartica miners

GINA, GUYANA, Monday, February 6, 2017

Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources Simona Broomes has commended the small miners in the Bartica area for being the second syndicate group to move the process ahead towards actual mining. Minister Broomes met with miners in Bartica, Region Seven on Saturday, February 4 and noted that the Karrau Mining Syndicate is the second, after the syndicate in Mahdia to advance to the stage of mining.

“I was so pleased that this group of miners pooled their resources…and they went out there with the support of the GGMC…to identify and to look at the area,” Minister Broomes said.

The Minister noted that the lands identified for the syndicate are lands that have never before been mined. “So this area is no mined out area. This is an area falling in a zone that reports were done showing large deposits of mineral and it is maiden land,” she said.

The miners were assured, by Minister Broomes, that the process will be expedited for all syndicates, “I have since discussed with the Commissioner (of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission) that you the syndicate when you identify the first block, that you want to work on, we will then push to expedite that process to obtain mining licences.”

The Karrau Mining Syndicate’s next step is to meet with the Ministers of Natural Resources to formalise the executive of the syndicate along with establishing their rules and guidelines.

Minister Broomes noted that once a syndicate has been established, the lands issued to the syndicate cannot be transferred by sale. Additionally, the Ministry will provide the relevant training and guidance to ensure that safe and sustainable mining is practiced by the syndicates.

The syndication project was undertaking as a means of making mining lands available to small miners who could not afford a claim on their own. As a syndicate, small miners will also have access to the concessions being offered to other mining groups in the sector.

By: Tiffny Rhodius